CubeSmart Reports 2020 Annual Results

“The fourth quarter was a strong conclusion to a challenging year that showcased the strength of the CubeSmart platform as robust operating fundamentals lead to a further acceleration of growth trends. Our team demonstrated its resilience by adapting to the many unique challenges faced throughout the year, while their innovative spirit positions us well heading into 2021,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr. “Our strong liquidity and capital position will allow us to continue executing on our external growth objectives.”

Key Highlights for the Fourth Quarter

Reported earnings per share (“EPS”) attributable to the Company’s common shareholders of $0.22.

Reported funds from operations (“FFO”) per share, as adjusted, of $0.47.

Increased same-store (475 stores) net operating income (“NOI”) 5.1% year over year, driven by 3.4% revenue growth and a 0.8% decrease in property operating expenses.

Same-store occupancy during the quarter averaged 93.8% and ended the quarter at 93.4%.

Closed on 18 property acquisitions totaling $661.2 million.

Closed on one property disposition totaling $12.8 million.

Issued $450 million of unsecured senior notes in seventh public bond offering.

Redeemed $250 million of unsecured senior notes.

Increased the quarterly dividend 3.0% to an annualized rate of $1.36 per common share from the previous annualized rate of $1.32 per common share.

Added 38 stores to our third-party management platform during the quarter.

Financial Results

Net income attributable to the Company’s common shareholders was $42.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $42.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. EPS attributable to the Company’s common shareholders was $0.22 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019.

Net income attributable to the Company’s common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $165.6 million, compared with $169.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. EPS decreased 4.5% to $0.85 for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with $0.89 for the prior year.

FFO, as adjusted, was $92.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $82.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. FFO per share, as adjusted, increased 11.9% to $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $0.42 for the same period last year.

FFO, as adjusted, for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $339.1 million, compared with $326.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. FFO per share, as adjusted, increased 1.8% to $1.72 for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with $1.69 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Investment Activity

Acquisition Activity

During December 2020, the Company acquired a portfolio of eight open and operating self-storage properties for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $540.0 million. The properties are located in Brooklyn, NY, Long Island City, NY, Flushing (Queens), NY, College Point (Queens), NY and Bronx, NY. Consideration for the properties consisted of approximately $210.5 million payable in cash, approximately $175.1 million payable in OP Units and the assumption of approximately $154.4 million of existing fixed-rate secured debt.



During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company acquired ten additional stores located in Florida (5), Nevada (1), New York (1), Texas (2) and Virginia (1) for $121.2 million. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company acquired 21 stores for $735.9 million.

Disposition Activity

During the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020, the Company sold one property located in New York for $12.8 million.

Development Activity

The Company has agreements with developers for the construction of Class A self-storage properties in high-barrier-to-entry locations. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company opened for operation one development property located in New York for a total investment of $45.9 million.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had six joint venture development properties under construction. The Company anticipates investing a total of $143.8 million related to these projects and had invested $71.6 million of that total as of December 31, 2020. These stores are located in Massachusetts (1), New York (2), Pennsylvania (1) and Virginia (2) and are expected to open at various times between the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022.

Third-Party Management

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s third-party management program included 723 stores totaling 48.5 million square feet. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company added 38 stores and 168 stores, respectively, to its third-party management platform.

Same-Store Results

The Company’s same-store portfolio at December 31, 2020 included 475 stores containing approximately 33.2 million rentable square feet, or approximately 86.1% of the aggregate rentable square feet of the Company’s 543 owned stores. These same-store properties represented approximately 90.1% and 91.6% of property NOI for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Same-store physical occupancy as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 was 93.4% and 91.2%, respectively. Same-store revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 3.4% and same-store operating expenses decreased 0.8% from the same quarter in 2019. Same-store NOI increased 5.1% from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, same-store revenues increased 0.8%, same-store operating expenses increased 2.4% and same-store NOI increased 0.1%, as compared with the year ended December 31, 2019.

Operating Results

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s total owned portfolio included 543 stores containing 38.5 million rentable square feet and had physical occupancy of 92.3%.

Revenues increased $13.3 million and property operating expenses increased $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019. Increases in revenues were primarily attributable to revenues generated from property acquisitions and recently opened development properties as well as increased property management fee income resulting from additional stores under management.

Increases in property operating expenses were primarily attributable to a $1.0 million increase from the stores acquired or opened in 2019 and 2020 included in our non-same store portfolio, offset by a $0.4 million decrease in same-store expenses primarily due to lower property taxes and personnel costs.

Interest expense increased from $18.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $19.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $0.5 million. The increase is attributable to a higher amount of outstanding debt during the 2020 period. To fund a portion of the Company’s growth, the average outstanding debt balance increased $287.7 million to $2,219.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $1,931.5 million during the three months ended December 31, 2019. The weighted average effective interest rate on our outstanding debt for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was 3.50% and 3.97%, respectively.

Financing Activity

On October 6, 2020, the Operating Partnership issued $450 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes due February 15, 2031, which bear interest at a rate of 2.00% per annum (the “2031 Notes”). The 2031 Notes were priced at 99.074% of the principal amount with a yield to maturity of 2.100%. Net proceeds from the offering were used to redeem $250 million of outstanding 4.800% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), repay all of the outstanding indebtedness incurred under our unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in June 2024 and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. On October 30, 2020, the Operating Partnership completed the redemption of the 2022 Notes.

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company sold 3.6 million common shares of beneficial interest through its at-the-market (“ATM”) equity program at an average sales price of $33.69 per share, resulting in net proceeds of $120.7 million, after deducting offering costs. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 10.9 million shares available for issuance under the existing equity distribution agreements.

Quarterly Dividend

On December 8, 2020, the Company declared a dividend of $0.34 per common share, a 3.0% increase compared to the Company’s previously declared quarterly dividend of $0.33 per common share. The dividend was paid on January 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record on January 4, 2021.

2021 Financial Outlook

“It was a robust quarter from a capital raising and investment perspective, as we acquired $661.2 million of high-quality stores across our core markets while raising $570.7 million of attractively priced long-term debt and equity capital,” commented Chief Financial Officer Tim Martin. “Looking forward to 2021, despite continued macroeconomic uncertainty due to the pandemic, the resilience of storage fundamentals have put us in position to reintroduce guidance.”

The Company estimates that its fully diluted earnings per share for the year will be between $0.71 and $0.77, and that its fully diluted FFO per share, as adjusted, for 2021 will be between $1.77 and $1.83. Due to uncertainty related to the timing and terms of transactions, the impact of any potential future speculative investment activity is excluded from guidance. For 2021, the same-store pool will consist of 511 properties totaling 35.7 million square feet.

Current Ranges for 2021 Full Year Guidance Range Summary Annual Assumptions Same-store revenue growth 3.75 % to 5.00 % Same-store expense growth 4.00 % to 5.50 % Same-store NOI growth 3.75 % to 5.00 % Acquisition of wholly-owned operating properties $ 100.0M to $ 200.0M Acquisition of properties at C/O $ 0 $ 0 New development openings $ 88.9M to $ 88.9M Dispositions $ 0.0M to $ 50.0M Dilution from properties in lease-up $ (0.05 ) to $ (0.06 ) Property management fee income $ 27.5M to $ 29.5M General and administrative expenses $ 45.0M to $ 46.0M Interest and loan amortization expense $ 80.0M to $ 82.0M Full year weighted average shares and units 206.0M 206.0M Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $ 0.71 to $ 0.77 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization $ 1.06 $ 1.06 FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $ 1.77 to $ 1.83 1st Quarter 2021 Guidance Range or Value Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $ 0.18 to $ 0.20 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 0.27 0.27 FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $ 0.45 to $ 0.47

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from operations (“FFO”) is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of operating performance. The April 2002 National Policy Bulletin of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (the “White Paper”), as amended, defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate and related impairment charges, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Management uses FFO as a key performance indicator in evaluating the operations of the Company's stores. Given the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company considers FFO a key measure of its operating performance that is not specifically defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The Company believes that FFO is useful to management and investors as a starting point in measuring its operational performance because FFO excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of its operating performance such as gains (or losses) from sales of real estate, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures, impairments of depreciable assets, and depreciation, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. The Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies.

FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of the Company’s performance. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and is not a measure of liquidity or an indicator of the Company’s ability to make cash distributions. The Company believes that to further understand its performance, FFO should be compared with its reported net income and considered in addition to cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, as presented in its Consolidated Financial Statements.

FFO, as adjusted represents FFO as defined above, excluding the effects of acquisition related costs, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, and other non-recurring items, which the Company believes are not indicative of the Company’s operating results.

The Company defines net operating income, which it refers to as “NOI,” as total continuing revenues less continuing property operating expenses. NOI also can be calculated by adding back to net income (loss): interest expense on loans, loan procurement amortization expense, loan procurement amortization expense – early repayment of debt, acquisition related costs, equity in losses of real estate ventures, other expense, depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expense, and deducting from net income (loss): gains from sale of real estate, net, other income, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures and interest income. NOI is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses NOI as a measure of operating performance at each of its stores, and for all of its stores in the aggregate. NOI should not be considered as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, or other income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes NOI is useful to investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used by management and store managers to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company’s stores, including the ability to lease stores, increase pricing and occupancy, and control property operating expenses. Additionally, NOI helps the Company’s investors meaningfully compare the results of its operating performance from period to period by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense on outstanding indebtedness) and depreciation of the basis in its assets from operating results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by CubeSmart ("we," "us," "our" or the "Company"), contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the "Exchange Act." Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated.

There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this presentation. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks and uncertainties referred to in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

These risks include, but are not limited to, the following:

adverse changes in the national and local economic, business, real estate and other market conditions;





the effect of competition from existing and new self-storage properties and operators on our ability to maintain or raise occupancy and rental rates;





the failure to execute our business plan;





adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, other pandemics, quarantines and stay at home orders, including the impact on our ability to operate our self-storage properties, the demand for self-storage, rental rates and fees and rent collection levels;





reduced availability and increased costs of external sources of capital;





financing risks, including the risk of over-leverage and the corresponding risk of default on our mortgage and other debt and potential inability to refinance existing or future indebtedness;





increases in interest rates and operating costs;





counterparty non-performance related to the use of derivative financial instruments;





risks related to our ability to maintain our qualification as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes;





the failure of acquisitions and developments to close on expected terms, or at all, or to perform as expected;





increases in taxes, fees and assessments from state and local jurisdictions;





the failure of our joint venture partners to fulfill their obligations to us or their pursuit of actions that are inconsistent with our objectives;





reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;





cyber security breaches, cyber attacks or a failure of our networks, systems or technology, which could adversely impact our business, customer and employee relationships;





changes in real estate, zoning, use and occupancy laws or regulations;





risks related to or a consequence of natural disasters or acts of violence, pandemics, active shooters, terrorism, insurrection or war that affect the markets in which we operate;





potential environmental and other liabilities;





governmental, administrative and executive orders and laws, which could adversely impact our business operations, customer and employee relationships;





uninsured or uninsurable losses and the ability to obtain insurance coverage against risks and losses;





our ability to attract and retain talent in the current labor market;





other factors affecting the real estate industry generally or the self-storage industry in particular; and





other risks identified in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and, from time to time, in other reports that we file with the SEC or in other documents that we publicly disseminate.

Given these uncertainties, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as may be required in securities laws.

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Storage properties $ 5,489,754 $ 4,699,844 Less: Accumulated depreciation (983,940 ) (925,359 ) Storage properties, net (including VIE assets of $119,345 and $92,612, respectively) 4,505,814 3,774,485 Cash and cash equivalents 3,592 54,857 Restricted cash 2,637 3,584 Loan procurement costs, net of amortization 3,275 4,059 Investment in real estate ventures, at equity 92,071 91,117 Other assets, net 170,753 101,443 Total assets $ 4,778,142 $ 4,029,545 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Unsecured senior notes, net $ 2,030,372 $ 1,835,725 Revolving credit facility 117,800 — Mortgage loans and notes payable, net 216,504 96,040 Lease liabilities - finance leases 65,599 — Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 159,140 137,880 Distributions payable 68,301 64,688 Deferred revenue 29,087 25,313 Security deposits 1,077 475 Total liabilities 2,687,880 2,160,121 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 249,414 62,088 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares $.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 197,405,989 and 193,557,024

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 1,974 1,936 Additional paid-in capital 2,805,673 2,674,745 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (632 ) (729 ) Accumulated deficit (974,799 ) (876,606 ) Total CubeSmart shareholders’ equity 1,832,216 1,799,346 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 8,632 7,990 Total equity 1,840,848 1,807,336 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,778,142 $ 4,029,545

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

For the year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 REVENUES Rental income $ 581,009 $ 552,404 $ 517,535 Other property related income 70,723 67,558 60,156 Property management fee income 27,445 23,953 20,253 Total revenues 679,177 643,915 597,944 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 223,634 209,739 196,866 Depreciation and amortization 156,573 163,547 143,350 General and administrative 41,423 38,560 37,712 Total operating expenses 421,630 411,846 377,928 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest: Interest expense on loans (75,890 ) (72,525 ) (62,132 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (2,674 ) (2,819 ) (2,313 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (18,020 ) — — Equity in earnings (losses) of real estate ventures 178 11,122 (865 ) Gains from sale of real estate, net 6,710 1,508 10,576 Other (240 ) 1,416 206 Total other expense (89,936 ) (61,298 ) (54,528 ) NET INCOME 167,611 170,771 165,488 NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (1,825 ) (1,708 ) (1,820 ) Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries (165 ) 54 221 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY’S COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 165,621 $ 169,117 $ 163,889 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.85 $ 0.89 $ 0.89 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.85 $ 0.88 $ 0.88 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 194,147 190,874 184,653 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 194,943 191,576 185,495

Same-Store Facility Results (475 stores)

(in thousands, except percentage and per square foot data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Percent December 31, Percent 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change REVENUES Rental income $ 137,202 $ 132,304 3.7 % $ 529,053 $ 522,477 1.3 % Other property related income 13,229 13,220 0.1 % 52,234 54,470 (4.1 ) % Total revenues 150,431 145,524 3.4 % 581,287 576,947 0.8 % OPERATING EXPENSES Property taxes 15,400 15,952 (3.5 ) % 65,576 63,491 3.3 % Personnel expense 11,081 11,731 (5.5 ) % 45,142 46,711 (3.4 ) % Advertising 2,915 2,230 30.7 % 12,942 9,096 42.3 % Repair and maintenance 1,997 1,827 9.3 % 6,520 6,941 (6.1 ) % Utilities 3,627 4,017 (9.7 ) % 16,064 16,171 (0.7 ) % Property insurance 1,360 1,040 30.8 % 4,962 3,591 38.2 % Other expenses 5,760 5,704 1.0 % 22,379 23,539 (4.9 ) % Total operating expenses 42,140 42,501 (0.8 ) % 173,585 169,540 2.4 % Net operating income (1) $ 108,291 $ 103,023 5.1 % $ 407,702 $ 407,407 0.1 % Gross margin 72.0 % 70.8 % 70.1 % 70.6 % Period end occupancy (2) 93.4 % 91.2 % 93.4 % 91.2 % Period average occupancy (3) 93.8 % 91.6 % 93.2 % 92.2 % Total rentable square feet 33,196 33,196 Realized annual rent per occupied square foot (4) $ 17.62 $ 17.41 1.2 % $ 17.10 $ 17.07 0.2 % Reconciliation of Same-Store Net Operating Income to Operating Income Same-store net operating income (1) $ 108,291 $ 103,023 $ 407,702 $ 407,407 Non same-store net operating income (1) 11,837 6,718 37,162 19,221 Indirect property overhead (5) 3,211 1,036 10,679 7,548 Depreciation and amortization (37,758 ) (41,063 ) (156,573 ) (163,547 ) General and administrative expense (11,322 ) (9,602 ) (41,423 ) (38,560 ) Interest expense on loans (19,221 ) (18,667 ) (75,890 ) (72,525 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (716 ) (737 ) (2,674 ) (2,819 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (18,020 ) - (18,020 ) - Equity in earnings of real estate ventures 394 182 178 11,122 Gains from sale of real estate, net 6,710 1,508 6,710 1,508 Other (448 ) 112 (240 ) 1,416 Net income $ 42,958 $ 42,510 $ 167,611 $ 170,771





(1) Net operating income (“NOI”) in a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure. The above table reconciles same-store NOI to GAAP Net income. (2) Represents occupancy at December 31 of the respective year. (3) Represents the weighted average occupancy for the period. (4) Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is computed by dividing rental income by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period. (5) Includes property management income earned in conjunction with managed properties.



Non-GAAP Measure – Computation of Funds From Operations

(in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to the Company's common shareholders $ 42,329 $ 42,045 $ 165,621 $ 169,117 Add (deduct): Real estate depreciation and amortization: Real property 36,835 40,257 152,897 160,485 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 1,875 1,684 7,430 7,052 Gains from sale of real estate, net (1) (6,710 ) (1,508 ) (6,710 ) (12,175 ) Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 579 425 1,825 1,708 FFO attributable to common shareholders and OP unitholders $ 74,908 $ 82,903 $ 321,063 $ 326,187 Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt (2) 18,020 — 18,020 141 FFO, as adjusted, attributable to common shareholders and OP unitholders $ 92,928 $ 82,903 $ 339,083 $ 326,328 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.85 $ 0.89 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.85 $ 0.88 FFO per share and unit - fully diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.42 $ 1.63 $ 1.69 FFO, as adjusted per share and unit - fully diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.42 $ 1.72 $ 1.69 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 195,619 193,556 194,147 190,874 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 196,596 194,238 194,943 191,576 Weighted average diluted shares and units outstanding 199,339 196,122 197,080 193,462 Dividend per common share and unit $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 1.33 $ 1.29 Payout ratio of FFO, as adjusted 72.3 % 78.6 % 77.3 % 76.3 %



