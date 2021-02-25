Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (24 February 2021)

New cases: 189 Total active cases: 12,562 Total currently admitted: 106 (15 new) Total number of tests conducted: 190,269 (2,485 new) Total confirmed cases: 31,295* Total recovered: 17,570 (126 new) New discharges from treatment units: 14 Total deaths: 1,029 (5 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up.