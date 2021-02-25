New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, FEB 24, 2021:

Remember to be aware of wild animals along the Bosque

SANTA FE – Due to an increase in recent sightings of coyotes by hikers along the Bosque in the Albuquerque metro area, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish reminds everyone to be mindful and prepared for potential encounters with wild animals.

The Bosque along the Rio Grande is an essential corridor for wild animals moving through the Albuquerque metro area. This area provides easy food sources, water, shelter and an escape from pressures that wild animals have as they travel. There are also wild animals that will live their whole life in the Bosque.

The corridor, surrounded by houses, schools, shopping centers and restaurants, also offers people and families an escape from the every-day-hustle and an opportunity for fresh air.

If you enjoy recreating along the Bosque, remember:

Never approach a wild animal. If you see wildlife, snap a picture while keeping a safe distance.

Avoid outdoor activities such as running or hiking at, or around, dawn and dusk, when predators are most active.

Supervise children when they are outdoors and keep them close when hiking.

A leash will help protect your pet and usually is required by law.

If you live near the Bosque, remember:

Eliminate hiding places for predators. Remove enough vegetation to detect large predators in your yard and make it difficult for them to hide or approach unseen.

Enclose open spaces below porches and decks. Install outside lighting (preferably motion sensors). Illuminate walking areas.

Avoid non-native shrubs and plants. These can attract prey that predators may follow.

Bring pets inside at night. If they must stay outside, confine them in a kennel with a secure roof.

Do not feed pets outside. Pet food can attract predators and prey. Store all garbage securely. Most predators will not cause damage and will move on if abundant food cannot be found.

Additional information on wild animals such as raccoons, mule deer, bobcats, bears and other predators can be found on the Department’s website.

###