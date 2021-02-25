State awards rebates for electric vehicle charging infrastructure

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has awarded the first rebates for Level 2 charging projects to be funded by the NC Volkswagen Mitigation Settlement Program. The first group of rebates includes thirty projects totaling $422,000.00.

DEQ allocated 25% of the Phase 1 Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure allocation, or approximately $1.1 million, to Level 2 charging infrastructure projects. The Level 2 ZEV Charging Infrastructure Program uses a first-come, first-served rebate process to help interested parties install ZEV Level 2 charging infrastructure, as described in the North Carolina VW Mitigation Plans. The primary goal is to increase use of ZEVs in place of gas-powered cars to mitigate nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

NCDEQ will award a total of approximately $1.1 million towards Level 2 charging infrastructure projects in Phase 1. Rebate applications will be prioritized by the urban-suburban/rural split described in the NC VW Mitigation Plan, with about 68% of the funds allocated for urban and suburban counties, and a minimum of 32% allocated for rural counties. Rebates will be awarded until the funds are exhausted.

The recipients, project details, and rebate awarded amounts can be found on our webpage https://deq.nc.gov/volkswagen-settlement.

For additional information about the Level 2 Program, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/volkswagen-settlement/level-2

