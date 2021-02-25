Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Combined Heat and Power Capabilities Added to Clean Energy Modeling Web Tool

Earlier this month, AMO and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory announced the addition of combined heat and power modeling capabilities to the no-cost Renewable Energy Integration and Optimization (REoptTM) Lite web tool.

Register for an informational webinar on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Coming Soon: DOE to Release Funding Opportunity Announcement for Phase II Small Business Projects

In early March, DOE will release a Phase II funding opportunity announcement for the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. Phase II projects are expanded R&D efforts with awards of up to $1,100,000 over two years. Applicants must have received a Phase I or Phase II award to apply. Visit the DOE-wide SBIR-STTR page for more information.

Stay Tuned – Upcoming Stakeholder Workshops

Details are being finalized for a number of spring workshops to provide opportunities for industry stakeholders, National Laboratory experts, and academia to have in-depth discussions around current and emerging challenges and opportunities in manufacturing.

Upcoming topics include:

  • Improving atomic control in semiconductor manufacturing
  • Conductivity-enhanced materials
  • Workforce development
  • The future of manufacturing

Visit the AMO website to view registration details as they become available.

