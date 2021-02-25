DOE Issues Draft Request for Proposal for Integrated Tank Disposition Contract at the Hanford Site

Cincinnati -- The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management (EM) today issued a Draft Request for Proposal for the new Integrated Tank Disposition Contract (ITDC) to be performed at the Hanford Site in southeastern Washington State.

The new Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract will have an estimated value of up to $26.5 billion over a 10-year ordering period. The contract includes requirements for meaningful work to be performed by small businesses.

Work to be performed under the new contract will include but not be limited to: operation of tank farm facilities, including single-shell tank waste retrieval and closure; design, construction, and operation of waste receiving facilities and pretreatment capabilities; operation of the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant; and core functions such as project management; environment, safety, health and quality; security and emergency services; and business performance requirements.

The new contract will replace the Tank Operations Contract (TOC) currently held by Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS) and will integrate new scope to operate the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant (WTP) upon the completion of hot commissioning activities.

EM is using a selection process for this procurement that focuses the evaluation of offers on key personnel, past performance, management approach, and cost to support a qualifications-based selection of the offeror team that represents the best value to the government.

Through the use of the End State Contracting Model (ESCM), DOE will partner with the contractor after award to openly negotiate task orders that provide the most reduction of risk and EM financial liability and advance the Hanford Site cleanup mission as far as possible during the contract.

A dedicated EM Consolidated Business Center (EMCBC) webpage has been established for the ITDC procurement: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/HanfordITDC. All news/announcements, documents (including the Draft and Final RFPs), questions/answers, pre-solicitation conference information, and related links will be posted on the webpage. The Draft and Final RFPs will also be posted to the Fedconnect website at: www.fedconnect.net.

On March 30 to April 1, DOE intends to conduct a virtual pre-solicitation conference for the ITDC procurement, including site tour and industry one-on-one sessions. Registration information is available via the EMCBC ITDC procurement webpage. Interested parties are encouraged to review the Draft RFP prior to the pre-solicitation conference, site tour and industry one-on-one sessions.