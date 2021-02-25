Loop Insights Provides Wallet Pass Platform To World Boxing Council (WBC) To Engage Fans For Championship Fight Being Broadcast To Over 200 Countries Across The World. Combined Social Media To Exceed 10 Million Followers. Additional Global Fight Events…

Loop to Provide Global Fan Engagement Services During Canelo vs. Yildirim Championship Fight Saturday Feb. 27th at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce an agreement with the World Boxing Council to provide Loop’s Wallet pass platform to engage with global boxing fans during the WBC super-middleweight championship fight, featuring champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and challenger Avni Yildirim, at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday, February 27th.



The highly-anticipated championship fight, with the WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring super middleweight titles all on the line, is being broadcast to over 200 countries.

The WBC is a world-class athletic organization often regarded as the most prestigious world title and has held some of the best high-profile fights ever watched in the history of Boxing.

WBC President Maurico Sulaiman stated: “This premier fight featuring Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Avni Yildirim provides the perfect opportunity for the WBC to leverage Loop’s Engagement platform to connect in real-time with our worldwide fanbase. Loop’s impressive capabilities will allow the WBC to deliver the right experience at the right time, all while retaining critical information as we continue to grow our fan base throughout 2021, the year of boxing.”

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Working with the World Boxing Council is a great honour that will allow Loop Insights to demonstrate the power of its Engagement and Wallet pass platform at scale. Loop’s automated data capabilities will provide an enhanced layer of engagement and interaction by driving fans to the WBC’s social media channels, eCommerce platforms and driving new memberships in the WBC loyalty platform, creating new revenue streams for both Loop and the WBC. We believe this represents a paradigm shift in the global fight event vertical and expect to announce further partnerships in the near future.”

“WBC FAN PASS” ALLOWS WBC TO ENGAGE WORLDWIDE FANBASE, INCLUDING OVER 2 MILLION SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWERS AND OVER 10 MILLION COMBINED FOLLOWERS ON FIGHT NIGHT

Under the terms of the agreement, Loop will deploy its Engage platform to drive real-time engagement and omnichannel updates to the World Boxing Council’s global fanbase. In total, Saul “Canelo” Álvarez, challenger Avni Yildirim, and the WBC itself have over 10 million social media followers, providing Loop with a global scale opportunity to engage with fans from around the world while establishing scalable revenue streams.

Loop Insights’ automated engagement platform will revolutionize the fan onboarding experience for the WBC, enabling the seamless acquisition and activation of fans through the company’s Wallet pass technology. Click the link below to download your own personalized WBC Fan pass for this weekend’s event: https://goloop.ai/WBC-FanPass-IR

Once onboarded into Loop’s fan engagement platform, the WBC and its sponsors will gain direct access to fans through a WBC-branded Fan Pass built on the mobile wallet application found on most smartphones. This all-access pass will be updated to send omnichannel fight updates and promotions, including special offers through streaming partners DAZN and discounts via official merchandisers, including a reduced price on WBC branded merchandise sold via Title Boxing. The WBC Fan Pass is designed to display promotions and targeted marketing opportunities “above” the lock screen of any smartphone, allowing consumers to access their pass without the need for an additional application.

https://youtu.be/ACp4rHWqEPc

Loop’s fan engagement platform is designed to seamlessly guide customers through the entire path to purchase, increasing fan spend and revenues through:



Purchases made via Loop’s Fan Access pass

Revenue share opportunities through sponsored promotions

BEYOND FIGHT NIGHT ENGAGEMENT AND ACTIVATION

Following Álvarez versus Yildirim, Loop’s Fan Access pass will maintain a direct line of communication between the WBC and its fans, allowing the WBC to communicate directly to its global fan base through their smartphones.

About the World Boxing Council

The World Boxing Council is Boxing's elite sanctioning body and has as its maximum priority to work and protect athlete's safety and health inside and outside of the boxing ring. The WBC was founded in 1963 and now comprises 165 countries from around the world. Some of their greatest champions include Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar de La Hoya, Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather, and Manny Pacquiao among others.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

For more information, please contact:

Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: ir@loopinsights.ai LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights

