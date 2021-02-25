Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Adjusted EBITDA of $1.63 Million for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 on Record Revenues of $25.2 Million

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 (all amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated).



RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

Three Months Ended(2) $ in thousands, unless otherwise noted 31-Dec-19 30-Sep-20 31-Dec-20 Revenues $12,642 $23,602 $25,204 Gross profit (1) $2,818 $5,774 $5,584 Gross profit margin (1) 22.3% 24.5% 22.2% Direct Operating Expenses (2) $3,075 $4,034 $3,880 EBITDA (1) ($1,298) $1,191 $108 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations ($377) $1,719 $1,633 Comprehensive income (loss) attributed to Avante shareholders ($1,687) ($368) ($1,493) Cash Flow from Operations before Working Capital ($1,163) $2,047 $1,236 (1) Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin and Direct Operating Expenses are non-IFRS measures. See Description of Non-IFRS Measures. (2) Adjusted for discontinued operations.

“Our results today, especially during these uncertain times, are demonstrable evidence that our initial investments in people, processes and technology, coupled with our industry’s resiliency, are the foundation of our strategy” said Craig Campbell, CEO and Director of Avante. “Having transformed a small, regional company into a diversified, multi platform national business, we continue to deliver strong organic growth and improved sequential earnings. Our teams at both Logixx Security and Avante Security are laser focused and expect these trends to continue by providing exceptional service, winning new customers, and growing our platforms through organic and acquisitive growth.”



The reported year-over-year growth of consolidated revenue of 99%, is not only due to timing of the acquisition of ASAP Secured Inc. during the prior year’s third quarter, as the Company delivered an impressive 42% estimated organic growth in pro-forma consolidated revenues since that acquisition.

Avante also continued to deliver strong and growing recurring monthly revenue (“RMR”) and contractual revenue streams, representing $17,213 of revenue from $15,400 in the prior quarter (or 11.8% sequential growth) versus $9,741 in the comparable period last year.

Q3 F20 Q4 F20 Q1 F21 Q2 F21 Q3 F21 Recurring Monthly Revenue $ 1,917 $ 2,055 $ 2,094 $ 2,137 $ 2,194 Contractual Revenue $ 7,824 $ 12,586 $ 12,102 $ 13,263 $ 15,019 Total recurring/ contractual revenue $ 9,741 $ 14,641 $ 14,196 $ 15,400 $ 17,213

“We are pleased to post another record quarter in revenue during Q3, with sequential growth of 6.8%” said Steve Rotz, CFO. “We continue to hold the line on direct operating expenses notwithstanding the growth in revenues while gross margins returned to historical trends as Q3 absorbed seasonal costs. We are particularly pleased with our strong year-over-year improvement in quarterly Adjusted EBITDA combined with lower levels of senior debt over the last nine months.”

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Generated record quarterly revenues from continuing operations of $25.2 million for the three-months ended December 31, 2020, representing sequential growth of 6.8% and 99.4% YoY growth.

Revenue1 by segment during the third quarter was as follows:

For the 3 Months Ended December 31, 2020 $ thousands Revenue % of Total Logixx Security $20,876 82.8% Avante Security $4,328 17.2% Total $ 25,204 100.0 %

Generated gross profit from continuing operations of $5.6 million during the three-months ended December 31, 2020.

Direct Operating Expenses from continuing operations improved to 15.4% of revenue during Q3 2021 from 24.3% in Q3 2020.

Generated Adjusted EBITDA during Q3 2021 of $1.6 million, or 6.5% of revenue, and a YoY improvement of $2.0 million.

Generated $1.24 million in cash flow from operations (before changes in working capital) during Q3 2021. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the Company has generated $3.50 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital.

The Company reduced senior funded debt by $0.4 million during the third quarter and by $1.4 million over the first nine months of this fiscal year.

IFRS reported net loss and EBITDA reflected a loss on the derivative component of the Convertible Debentures of $1.4 million during Q3. IFRS reported net loss during Q3 also reflected amortization of intangible assets of $0.9 million, which will decline significantly starting next fiscal year after the Logixx Security trade name assets are fully amortized by March 31, 2021.

Board and Named Executive Officers (“NEOs”) increased ownership by 3.9% since September 30, 2020 (12.5% since March 31, 2020) to 3,440,350 shares or 16.2% of total shares outstanding.



Covid-19

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared, the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as “COVID-19”, a pandemic. This has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to limit the spread of the virus, including closure of non-essential businesses. As of the date of this press release, the majority of the Company’s operations are considered essential in all provinces in which the Company operates. As such, to date the Company has been able to continue operating with no material impact to operations.

To date, there have been no material revisions to the nature and amount of estimates and judgments made in respect of the Company’s financial statements of prior periods. However, the effects of COVID-19 have required significant judgements and estimates to be made in the preparation of the Company’s financial statements.

Additionally, the effects of COVID-19 may require revisions to estimates of expected credit losses attributed to accounts receivable arising from sales to customers on credit terms, including the incorporation of forward-looking information to supplement historical credit loss rates as well as other estimates and judgement used in the preparation of the Company’s financial statements. Due to rapid developments and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, it is not possible to predict the impact that COVID-19 will have on the Company’s operations or financial results, its suppliers, and its customers. Additionally, it is possible the Company’s operations and consolidated financial results will change in the near term as a result of COVID-19.

