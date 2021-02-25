Heavy-Duty, Industrial-Strength Reinol Original Hand Cleaner That is Gentle on Your Skin is the Perfect Soap for the COVID-19 Era

Solvent-Free Reinol Soap Continues its Outreach in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solvent-free Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, which has been getting the dirtiest grease and grime off workers’ hands for a century, is the perfect soap choice for the COVID-19 era.

“Industrial workers get their hands dirty all the time. Perhaps they washed their hands for lunch and after work,” said Clive Leon, founder and chairman of Reinol, the solvent-free, heavy-duty soap manufacturer.

Now, because of COVID-19, workers might wash their hands several more times during the day.

“You don’t want to use a solvent-based soap that contains dangerous and harmful ingredients, such as mineral spirits, kerosene, white spirits, and naphtha. These chemicals can damage your hands,” Leon said.

“Reinol, however, is really soft on your skin,” Leon said.

Leon said Reinol’s formula does not contain any harsh chemicals like many other brands on the market contain.

Reinol’s formula, which dates back to the early 1900s, only uses soft soaps, oils, and no harsh solvents. It also contains specially selected fine rounded degerminated inert quartz silica sand, which helps pick the dirt off the skin.

Reinol has been cleaning grime, grease, dirt, oil, epoxies, and inks off industrial workers’ hands for more than 100 years. Reinol is a heavy-duty, industrial-strength hand cleaner that is easy on your skin because it is solvent-free.

Leon said Reinol has its own version of the taste test, but its case, they call it the wash test.

“Our best advertisement are the workers who try Reinol,” Leon said. “Once they use Reinol, they don’t want to use any other soap.”

Reinol also is inexpensive to use. Just rub a level teaspoon full of Reinol into your hands, add a few drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly. A one-liter tub should wash 300 pairs of hands. Reinol recently introduced a dispenser that gives you the exact amount of Reinol you need to clean your hands.

“We are looking forward to reaching out to more industrial companies and workers,” Leon said. “Amazon and Walmart will make it easier to reach a larger audience.”

To purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, visit Walmart.com or Amazon.com .

Robert Grant Reinol Original Hand Cleaner 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com