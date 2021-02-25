Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Transcontinental Inc. reports on voting results associated to the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. All of the candidates proposed as directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting as follows:

  For   Withhold
  Number   %   Number   %
H. Peter Brues 307,216,317   99.42%   1,780,516   0.58%
Jacynthe Côté 307,817,112   99.62%   1,179,721   0.38%
Yves Leduc 308,072,745   99.70%   924,088   0.30%
Isabelle Marcoux 306,325,238   99.14%   2,671,595   0.86%
Nathalie Marcoux 306,336,825   99.14%   2,660,008   0.86%
Pierre Marcoux 306,435,324   99.17%   2,561,509   0.83%
Rémi Marcoux 306,736,929   99.27%   2,259,904   0.73%
Anna Martini 307,213,995   99.42%   1,782,838   0.58%
François Olivier 307,207,073   99.42%   1,789,760   0.58%
Mario Plourde 307,981,279   99.67%   1,015,554   0.33%
Jean Raymond 308,153,088   99.73%   843,745   0.27%
François R. Roy 304,513,023   98.55%   4,483,810   1.45%
Annie Thabet 304,751,529   98.63%   4,245,304   1.37%

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also positioned as the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has close to 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of approximately C$2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 25, 2020. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

For information:

Media Financial Community
Nathalie St-Jean Yan Lapointe
Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications Director, Investor Relations
TC Transcontinental TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3581 Telephone: 514-954-3574
nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc
 yan.lapointe@tc.tc


