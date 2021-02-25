Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,091 in the last 365 days.

PLBY Group, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 23, 2021

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the live webcast on the company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors under “Events.” The call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (833) 398-1016 from the U.S., or by dialing 1 (914) 987-7714 internationally, both using the Conference ID 4989609. A replay of the webcast will be available at the company’s Investor Relations website following the event.

About PLBY Group, Inc.
PLBY Group connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving more than $3 billion in global consumer spend annually across 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.Desimone@icrinc.com


You just read:

PLBY Group, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 23, 2021

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.