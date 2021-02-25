Codexis Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Strong Product Revenue Momentum in Second Half of 2020 Drives Company’s Seventh Consecutive Year of YOY Revenue Growth



Full Year Product Gross Margin Exceeds 50% for the First Time in Company’s History

Company Guides to 2021 Total Revenues of $82-85M, Product Revenues of $36-39M

REDWOOD CITY Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update.

“Codexis delivered strong results in 2020, despite the Company’s R&D operations being impacted by the pandemic for more than a quarter of the year. Our momentum in the second half of 2020 sets us up for robust revenue growth and product margins in 2021,” said John Nicols, Codexis President and CEO.

“CodeEvolver®, our enzyme engineering platform, is constantly accelerating in its ability to design and commercialize novel, high performance enzymes that enable the promise of synthetic biology into the real world. As we continue expanding into new markets such as life science tools, biotherapeutics, and food and industrial applications, Codexis is poised for strong growth across multiple dimensions: we are expanding R&D to increase our new product discovery capacity and to pursue more self-funded programs; we are advancing our pipeline of projects, with a growing number of processes designed with Codexis enzymes nearing commercialization; and we are expanding the applications for our enzymes in opportunities that are faster to launch and have higher potential peak revenue. I am excited by the nearly limitless possibilities for enzymes as a product class; we have only scratched the surface of how Codexis enzymes can make a difference for the health of people and the planet.”

Key Performance Indicators

Full year product gross margin climbed to 54.5% for the fiscal year 2020, the highest in the Company’s history, due to a growing proportion of higher margin products.





In the Sustainable Manufacturing market, Codexis had 15 customers who contributed a quarterly average of $100,000 or more in revenue in 2020, compared with 13 in 2019, advancing the Company’s strategy to diversify its customer base. Codexis’ pipeline of customer programs continued to progress, with 19 programs in Phase 2 or Phase 3 development, nearly tripled from four years ago.





In the Life Science Tools market, Codexis advanced three enzymes to commercial-readiness in 2020: EvoT4™ DNA ligase, Codex ® HiFi DNA polymerase, and Codex ® HiCap RNA polymerase. In 2020, Codexis established several significant strategic collaborations in its Life Science Tools business, including with Alphazyme for the production and co-marketing of enzymes for life science applications, and with Molecular Assemblies to enable the disruptive commercial potential of enzymatic DNA synthesis.





HiFi DNA polymerase, and Codex HiCap RNA polymerase. In 2020, Codexis established several significant strategic collaborations in its Life Science Tools business, including with Alphazyme for the production and co-marketing of enzymes for life science applications, and with Molecular Assemblies to enable the disruptive commercial potential of enzymatic DNA synthesis. In the Biotherapeutics market, the Company’s pipeline expanded to 12 programs in 2020. Pre-clinical development for CDX-7108, partnered with Nestlé Health Sciences for an undisclosed GI disorder, advanced toward its first clinical trial, which we expect to initiate in 2021. Codexis added its second key partnership agreement in its Biotherapeutics business, a multi-program strategic collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical for the research and development of novel gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.



Recent Corporate Highlights

Earlier this month, Codexis announced the expansion of its operations into a new 36,000 square foot facility in San Carlos, CA. This facility will provide space for additional research and development laboratories, as well as office space and is expected to be ready for occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2021, accommodating approximately 90 employees.





In February, Codexis announced the appointment of Esther Martinborough, Ph.D. to its board of directors. Dr. Martinborough brings over two decades of drug discovery, research and development expertise to support the Company’s growth.





In January, Codexis announced an expansion of its partnership with Tate and Lyle, a leading global provider of food ingredients and solutions, to enhance the production of two of Tate and Lyle’s newest sweeteners, DOLCIA PRIMA ® Allulose and TASTEVA ® M Stevia Sweetener.





Allulose and TASTEVA M Stevia Sweetener. In December 2020, Codexis completed a public follow-on offering of 4,928,572 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $17.50 per share, resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds from the sale of the shares, after deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses, of $80.8 million.





In November 2020, Codexis and Casdin Capital announced the launch of SynBio Innovation Accelerator collaboration, which is intended to fund and nurture early-stage synthetic and industrial biotechnology companies. The first investment was in Arzeda Corp., a computational protein design company.



Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for fiscal 2020 were $69.1 million, an increase of 1% from $68.5 million in fiscal 2019. Product revenues for fiscal 2020 were $30.2 million compared to $29.5 million in fiscal 2019; the increase was driven by higher sales of branded pharmaceutical products. R&D revenues were $38.8 million in fiscal 2020 compared to $39.0 million in fiscal 2019. Takeda contributed significant R&D revenues during the year; however, this was offset by lower revenues from Novartis, Nestlé Health Science, GlaxoSmithKline, and Merck.





Product gross margin for fiscal 2020 was 54.5%, compared to 46.9% in fiscal 2019. The increase was driven by an increase of higher margin products in the sales mix.





R&D expenses for fiscal 2020 were $44.2 million, compared to $33.9 million in fiscal 2019. The increase in R&D expenses was driven by higher preclinical and regulatory costs, compensation, and allocable expenses, partially offset by lower costs for lab supplies and consultants.





Selling, General & Administrative expenses for fiscal 2020 were $35.0 million, compared to $31.5 million in fiscal 2019. The increase in SG&A expense was the result of higher expenses for compensation, consultants, facilities, and legal, partially offset by lower costs for allocable expenses and travel.





The net loss for fiscal 2020 was $24.0 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $11.9 million, or $0.21 per share, for fiscal 2019. As of December 31, 2020, Codexis had $149.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, the highest cash balance in the Company’s history.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the fourth quarter 2020 were $21.0 million, an increase of 12.8% from $18.7 million in the fourth quarter 2019. Product revenues for the fourth quarter 2020 were $12.2 million compared to $4.9 million in fourth quarter 2019; the increase was the result of higher sales of branded pharmaceutical products. R&D revenues were $8.8 million compared to $13.8 million last year; the decrease was primarily driven by lower revenue from Novartis, partially offset by the contribution from Takeda.





Product gross margin for the fourth quarter 2020 was 52.0% compared to 30.2% in the fourth quarter 2019. The increase was driven by increased sales of higher margin products.





R&D expenses for the fourth quarter 2020 were $10.4 million compared to $8.9 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The increase was driven by higher compensation expenses and higher costs for outside services, partially offset by lower preclinical and regulatory expenses.





Selling, General & Administrative expenses for the fourth quarter 2020 were $8.7 million, compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The increase was the result of higher expenses for compensation, recruiting, consultants, and facilities, partially offset by lower allocable expenses.





The net loss for the fourth quarter 2020 was $3.9 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, for the fourth quarter 2019.



2021 Guidance

Codexis is introducing financial guidance for 2021, as follows:

Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $82 million to $85 million

Product revenues are expected to be in the range of $36 million to $39 million

Gross margin on product revenue is expected to be 54% to 58%.



Conference Call and Webcast

Codexis will hold a conference call and webcast today beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast and slide presentation to accompany the conference call will be available on the Investor section of Company website. The conference call dial-in numbers are 877-705-2976 for domestic callers and 201-689-8798 for international callers, and the passcode is 13716352.

A recording of the call will be available for 48 hours beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the call by dialing 877-660-6853 for domestic callers or 201-612-7415 for international callers. Please use the passcode 13716352 to access the recording. A webcast replay will be available on the Investors section of www.codexis.com for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the call.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Codexis’ future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, its guidance on 2021 total revenue, product revenue and gross margin on product revenue; its expectations regarding strong growth across multiple dimensions, including its ability to increase new product discovery capacity, to pursue more self-funded programs, to advance its pipeline of projects, including processes that are nearing commercialization, and to expand applications for its enzymes in opportunities that are faster to launch and have higher potential peak revenue; and its expectations for the growth of enzymes as a product class. Codexis undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Codexis’ business in general, please refer to Codexis’ prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020, Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020, and Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

Stephanie Marks/Natallia Clancy

(212) 600-1902

Codexis@argotpartners.com

Codexis, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Product revenue $ 12,215 $ 4,877 $ 30,220 $ 29,465 Research and development revenue 8,819 13,773 38,836 38,993 Total revenues 21,034 18,650 69,056 68,458 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue 5,860 3,402 13,742 15,632 Research and development 10,355 8,872 44,185 33,873 Selling, general and administrative 8,741 7,322 35,049 31,502 Total costs and operating expenses 24,956 19,596 92,976 81,007 Loss from operations (3,922 ) (946 ) (23,920 ) (12,549 ) Interest income 43 356 405 1,287 Other expenses, net (33 ) (40 ) (156 ) (656 ) Loss before income taxes (3,912 ) (630 ) (23,671 ) (11,918 ) Provision for income taxes 8 5 339 17 Net loss $ (3,920 ) $ (635 ) $ (24,010 ) $ (11,935 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted average common stock shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 60,483 58,620 59,360 56,525

Codexis, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(In Thousands)

December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,117 $ 90,498 Restricted cash, current 638 661 Investment in non-marketable debt security 1,000 — Financial assets: Accounts receivable 13,894 9,063 Contract assets 4,526 1,027 Unbilled receivables 10,942 10,099 Total financial assets 29,362 20,189 Less: allowances (74 ) (34 ) Total financial assets, net 29,288 20,155 Inventories 964 371 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,416 2,520 Total current assets 184,423 114,205 Restricted cash 1,062 1,062 Investment in non-marketable equity securities 1,450 — Right-of-use assets - Operating leases, net 21,382 23,837 Right-of-use assets - Finance leases, net 119 268 Property and equipment, net 9,675 6,282 Goodwill 3,241 3,241 Other non-current assets 294 178 Total assets $ 221,646 $ 149,073 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,970 $ 2,621 Accrued compensation 7,288 5,003 Other accrued liabilities 10,272 6,540 Current portion of lease obligations - Operating leases 2,627 1,107 Current portion of lease obligations - Finance leases — 60 Deferred revenue 1,824 57 Total current liabilities 24,981 15,388 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,967 1,987 Long-term lease obligations, Operating leases 22,324 24,951 Other long-term liabilities 1,271 1,230 Total liabilities 51,543 43,556 Stockholders’ equity: ﻿Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 536,516 447,920 Accumulated deficit (366,419 ) (342,409 ) Total stockholders’ equity 170,103 105,517 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 221,646 $ 149,073

Codexis, Inc.

Segmented Information

(unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2020 Three months ended December 31, 2019 Performance Enzymes Novel Biotherapeutics Total Performance Enzymes Novel Biotherapeutics Total Revenues: Product revenue $ 12,215 $ — $ 12,215 $ 4,877 $ — $ 4,877 Research and development revenue 4,507 4,312 8,819 12,179 1,594 13,773 Total revenues 16,722 4,312 21,034 17,056 1,594 18,650 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue 5,860 — 5,860 3,402 — 3,402 Research and development(1) 4,958 4,946 9,904 4,491 4,026 8,517 Selling, general and administrative(1) 2,202 626 2,828 1,963 454 2,417 Total segment costs and operating expenses 13,020 5,572 18,592 9,856 4,480 14,336 Income (loss) from operations $ 3,702 $ (1,260 ) 2,442 $ 7,200 $ (2,886 ) 4,314 Corporate costs (2) (5,781 ) (4,439 ) Depreciation and amortization (573 ) (505 ) Loss before income taxes $ (3,912 ) $ (630 )

(1) Research and development expenses and Selling, general and administrative expenses exclude depreciation and amortization of finance leases.

(2) Corporate costs include unallocated selling, general and administrative expense, interest income, and other income and expenses.

Codexis, Inc.

Segmented Information

(unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2019 Performance Enzymes Novel Biotherapeutics Total Performance Enzymes Novel Biotherapeutics Total Revenues: Product revenue $ 30,220 $ — $ 30,220 $ 29,465 $ — $ 29,465 Research and development revenue 17,886 20,950 38,836 28,691 10,302 38,993 Total revenues 48,106 20,950 69,056 58,156 10,302 68,458 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue 13,742 — 13,742 15,632 — 15,632 Research and development(1) 20,923 21,705 42,628 19,380 13,278 32,658 Selling, general and administrative(1) 9,597 2,355 11,952 8,462 2,222 10,684 Total segment costs and operating expenses 44,262 24,060 68,322 43,474 15,500 58,974 Income (loss) from operations $ 3,844 $ (3,110 ) 734 $ 14,682 $ (5,198 ) 9,484 Corporate costs (2) (22,306 ) (19,624 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,099 ) (1,778 ) Loss before income taxes $ (23,671 ) $ (11,918 )

(1) Research and development expenses and Selling, general and administrative expenses exclude depreciation and amortization of finance leases.

(2) Corporate costs include unallocated selling, general and administrative expense, interest income, and other income and expenses.