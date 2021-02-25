iRhythm Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $78.8 million 33.3% increase compared to fourth quarter 2019 9.5% increase compared to third quarter 2020

Gross margin was 74% 2.5% decline compared to fourth quarter 2019 0.7% decline compared to third quarter 2020

Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA less stock compensation) was $6.5 million $15.7 million increase compared to fourth quarter 2019 $8.3 million decline compared to third quarter 2020

Cash and Short-Term Investments were $335 million at December 31, 2020, an $8 million increase from September 30, 2020

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $265.2 million 23.6% increase compared to full year 2019

Gross margin was 73.5% 2% decrease compared to full year 2019

Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA less stock compensation) was $5.1 million $34.4 million increase compared to full year 2019



Operational Highlights

Zio XT received recommendation for adoption from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in the U.K. following success in a new digital health tech pilot

3-year mSToPS study results determined that active screening for atrial fibrillation (AF) was associated with a significant improvement in clinical outcomes and safety

Publication of SCREEN-AF six-month clinical trial results in JAMA Cardiology highlighted that the use of Zio XT allowed physicians to diagnose arrhythmias more quickly and efficiently than traditional technologies, noting a tenfold increase in the detection of AF



“The iRhythm team finished the year strong, continuing to deliver on priorities of increased market penetration with our Zio platform, increased operating leverage through continued productivity and automation improvements, and expanding the addressable market into new indications and geographies. Once again, fourth quarter results were driven by further penetration of Zio XT in both existing and new accounts, continued ramp of Zio AT and continued utilization of our Home Enrollment service in telemedicine settings,” said Mike Coyle, CEO.

“Looking forward, we plan to make additional investments across our technology stack and expect continued strong volume growth in 2021. With less than 20% penetration in our core market, we expect to see continued strong growth from Zio XT in new and existing accounts and proportionately greater growth from Zio AT and from the U.K. Demand for our Zio service remains strong and our physician customers are expanding their utilization of the service, driving Zio as the new standard of care in ambulatory cardiac monitoring,” concluded Coyle.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased 33.3% to $78.8 million, from $59.1 million during the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily driven by Zio XT volume and continued Zio AT expansion.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $58.3 million, up from $45.2 million during the same period in 2019, while gross margins were 74.0%, down from 76.5% during the same period in 2019. The decrease in gross margin was due to costs related to Home Enrollment, higher shipping costs to mitigate USPS delays, and testing and overtime costs related to COVID.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $67.9 million, compared to $62.9 million for the same period in 2019 and $58.5 million in Q3 2020. The sequential increase in operating expenses was due to costs related to Verily milestones of $4 million, restoration of COVID compensation reductions of $1.5 million, restoration of bad debt expense to normal levels resulting in an increase of $2 million and hiring and restoration of programs resulting in an increase of approximately $3 million, offset by reductions in stock compensation.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $9.7 million, or a loss of $0.33 per share, compared with net loss of $17.3 million, or a loss of $0.65 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 23.6% to $265.2 million, from $214.6 million in 2019. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher Zio XT volume and the continued Zio AT expansion.

Gross profit for the year was $194.9 million, up from $162.1 million in 2019, while gross margins were 73.5%, down from 75.5% in 2019.

Operating expenses inclusive of Verily development for the year were $238.6 million, an increase of 10% compared to 2019. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by increases in stock-based compensation, and headcount offset by reductions to travel expenses.

Net loss for 2020 was $43.8 million, or a loss of $1.58 per share, compared with net loss of $54.6 million, or a loss of $2.16 per share in 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term investments were $335.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

Guidance

Due to continuing uncertainties in reimbursement, the company is unable to provide revenue or margin guidance, and unable to provide full year OPEX guidance.

For the first quarter of 2021, the company expects volume growth of 5% over the fourth quarter of 2020 and operating expenses to range from $77 million to $79 million.

For the full year, stock-based compensation is expected to increase by $20 million roughly evenly throughout the year due to the CEO transition and retention of key executives during the transition.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, anticipated productivity improvements and expectations for growth. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the Form 10-K. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,628 $ 20,462 Short-term investments 246,589 120,089 Accounts receivable, net 29,932 23,867 Inventory 5,313 4,037 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,363 4,337 Total current assets 377,825 172,792 Long-term investments — 8,030 Property and equipment, net 34,247 26,464 Operating lease right-of-use assets 84,714 90,124 Goodwill 862 862 Other assets 14,091 7,940 Total assets $ 511,739 $ 306,212 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,365 $ 8,243 Accrued liabilities 40,532 32,714 Deferred revenue 930 1,251 Debt, current portion 11,667 1,944 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 8,171 7,914 Total current liabilities 65,665 52,066 Debt, noncurrent portion 21,339 32,989 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,830 — Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 81,293 85,748 Total liabilities 170,127 170,803 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock — — Common stock 27 25 Additional paid-in capital 646,258 395,695 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11 82 Accumulated deficit (304,684 ) (260,393 ) Total stockholders’ equity 341,612 135,409 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 511,739 $ 306,212

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue, net $ 78,809 $ 59,104 $ 265,166 $ 214,552 Cost of revenue 20,498 13,915 70,277 52,485 Gross profit 58,311 45,189 194,889 162,067 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,604 9,268 41,329 37,299 Selling, general and administrative 56,288 53,647 197,233 179,523 Total operating expenses 67,892 62,915 238,562 216,822 Loss from operations (9,581 ) (17,726 ) (43,673 ) (54,755 ) Interest expense (374 ) (385 ) (1,519 ) (1,643 ) Other income, net 280 829 1,591 1,895 Loss before income taxes (9,675 ) (17,282 ) (43,601 ) (54,503 ) Income tax provision (24 ) 18 229 65 Net loss $ (9,651 ) $ (17,300 ) $ (43,830 ) $ (54,568 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (1.58 ) $ (2.16 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 28,934,713 26,593,636 27,754,404 25,265,918

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Net loss $ (9,651 ) $ (43,830 ) Income tax provision (24 ) 229 Depreciation and Amortization 1,978 6,853 Interest expense 218 381 Stock-based compensation 13,998 41,515 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,519 $ 5,148



