GenMark Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced financial results for the fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue of $171.6 million, an increase of 95% over 2019
- ePlex® revenue of $152.6 million, an increase of 155% over 2019
- Gross margin of 40%, compared to 32% in 2019
- Cash and investments were $128.2 million as of December 31, 2020
- Delivered $6.1 million in positive cash flows from operating activities
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue of $50.1 million, an increase of 84% over the fourth quarter of 2019
- ePlex® revenue of $45.4 million, an increase of 138% over the fourth quarter of 2019
- Gross margin of 39%, compared to 34% in the fourth quarter of 2019
Operational Highlights
- Placed 70 net new ePlex analyzers in the fourth quarter of 2020, finishing the year with an installed base of 792 ePlex analyzers worldwide
- ePlex installed base grew 50% year over year
- Average annuity per analyzer of $220,000, compared to $148,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019
- Increased manufacturing capacity by more than 75% versus prior year with the completion of the first of two new production lines during the quarter
“2020 was truly a transformational year for GenMark both financially and operationally. Our growth would not have been possible without the tremendous efforts of our team coming together to respond to a rapidly spreading disease - delivering innovative R&D and strong commercial execution. Our global ePlex installed base grew 50% year-over-year and builds on a strong foundation of enduring and predictable revenue,” said Scott Mendel, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“Our priorities in 2021 include increased adoption of our BCID and RP panels, as well as driving further market penetration for our differentiated ePlex platform. We are also focused on delivering financial execution, specifically driving revenue growth and improving margins that further accelerate cash flow positivity. Lastly, we plan to increase investment in innovation, including enhancing current panels, completing new panels and investing in longer term advanced technology development.”
Guidance for Full Year 2021
GenMark expects revenue for the full year 2021 in the range of $188 million to $198 million, which represents growth of 10% to 15% over 2020.
Global ePlex placements are expected to range from 200 to 220 net new analyzers with annuity per analyzer between $175,000 and $190,000.
Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 44% to 46% and operating expenses are expected to be approximately $85 million to $90 million.
Excluding financing activities, cash usage is projected in the range of $10 million to $15 million.
About GenMark Diagnostics
GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding events, trends and business prospects, which may affect our future operating results and financial position. Such statements, including, but not limited to, those regarding our 2021 financial and operational performance, ability to secure enduring revenue streams extending beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory submissions and approvals, and plans and objectives of management, are all subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial position to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, disruptions to our manufacturing operations and/or supply chain, our ability to achieve our updated financial and operational performance guidance, our ability to successfully obtain regulatory clearance and commercialize our ePlex system and its related test menu in a timely manner, constraints or inefficiencies caused by unanticipated acceleration and deceleration of customer demand, our ability to retain customers beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to successfully expand sales of our product offerings outside the United States, and third-party payor reimbursement to our customers, as well as other risks and uncertainties described under the “Risk Factors” in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends, or circumstances after the date they are made.
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands except par value)
|As of December 31,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|40,572
|$
|44,360
|Short-term marketable securities
|87,582
|9,100
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $372 and $376, respectively
|20,790
|16,759
|Inventories, net
|21,323
|11,301
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,695
|1,877
|Total current assets
|172,962
|83,397
|Property and equipment, net
|38,362
|20,419
|Intangible assets, net
|841
|1,432
|Restricted cash
|1,646
|758
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|8,676
|4,642
|Other long-term assets
|1,047
|825
|Total assets
|$
|223,534
|$
|111,473
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|23,071
|$
|12,249
|Accrued compensation
|12,716
|7,493
|Current operating lease liability
|3,093
|1,842
|Other current liabilities
|5,250
|2,732
|Total current liabilities
|44,130
|24,316
|Long-term debt
|71,297
|69,145
|Noncurrent operating lease liability
|12,749
|5,796
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|1,160
|53
|Total liabilities
|129,336
|99,310
|Stockholders’ equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 authorized, none issued
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 authorized; 71,960 and 60,255
|shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|7
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|626,816
|526,294
|Accumulated deficit
|(532,877
|)
|(514,233
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|252
|96
|Total stockholders’ equity
|94,198
|12,163
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|223,534
|$
|111,473
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(amounts in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|Product revenue
|$
|49,350
|$
|26,880
|$
|169,148
|$
|86,821
|Other revenue
|730
|316
|2,406
|1,200
|Total revenue
|50,080
|27,196
|171,554
|88,021
|Cost of revenue
|30,682
|18,079
|103,610
|59,418
|Gross profit
|19,398
|9,117
|67,944
|28,603
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|5,760
|6,127
|23,164
|24,118
|General and administrative
|6,645
|4,942
|25,572
|19,159
|Research and development
|9,080
|6,754
|30,259
|27,140
|Total operating expenses
|21,485
|17,823
|78,995
|70,417
|Operating loss
|(2,087
|)
|(8,706
|)
|(11,051
|)
|(41,814
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income
|64
|74
|386
|512
|Interest expense
|(1,706
|)
|(1,630
|)
|(7,907
|)
|(5,961
|)
|Other income (expense)
|25
|11
|9
|(23
|)
|Total other expense
|(1,617
|)
|(1,545
|)
|(7,512
|)
|(5,472
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,704
|)
|(10,251
|)
|(18,563
|)
|(47,286
|)
|Income tax expense
|20
|36
|81
|64
|Net loss
|$
|(3,724
|)
|$
|(10,287
|)
|$
|(18,644
|)
|$
|(47,350
|)
|Net loss per share—basic and diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding—basic and diluted
|71,781
|58,915
|67,541
|57,603
|Other comprehensive income
|Net loss
|$
|(3,724
|)
|$
|(10,287
|)
|$
|(18,644
|)
|$
|(47,350
|)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
|120
|48
|147
|11
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net of tax
|(20
|)
|(3
|)
|9
|5
|Total other comprehensive income
|100
|45
|156
|16
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(3,624
|)
|$
|(10,242
|)
|$
|(18,488
|)
|$
|(47,334
|)
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in thousands)
|For the years ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2018
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(18,644
|)
|$
|(47,350
|)
|$
|(50,500
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,066
|7,268
|7,088
|Net amortization (accretion) of premiums/discounts on investments
|261
|(133
|)
|(142
|)
|Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|2,253
|1,740
|938
|Stock-based compensation
|12,796
|12,046
|11,697
|Provision for bad debt, net of recoveries
|17
|338
|23
|Non-cash inventory adjustments
|2,319
|2,631
|1,426
|Other non-cash adjustments
|360
|537
|15
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(4,105
|)
|(5,584
|)
|(878
|)
|Inventories
|(12,478
|)
|(6,534
|)
|(2,414
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(858
|)
|(750
|)
|854
|Accounts payable
|5,224
|1,501
|(1,389
|)
|Accrued compensation
|4,945
|(885
|)
|1,059
|Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
|4,170
|—
|—
|Other current and non-current liabilities
|2,808
|249
|(289
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|6,134
|(34,926
|)
|(32,512
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(17,776
|)
|(2,092
|)
|(2,575
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(114,186
|)
|(32,135
|)
|(29,778
|)
|Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|1,193
|—
|—
|Maturities of marketable securities
|34,260
|32,055
|66,300
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(96,509
|)
|(2,172
|)
|33,947
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
|78,659
|13,447
|1,061
|Principal repayment of borrowings
|(57
|)
|(35,093
|)
|(92
|)
|Proceeds from borrowings
|—
|70,000
|7,098
|Payments associated with debt issuance
|(100
|)
|(3,638
|)
|(20
|)
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|9,068
|457
|22
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|87,570
|45,173
|8,069
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(95
|)
|(1
|)
|28
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(2,900
|)
|8,074
|9,532
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
|45,118
|37,044
|27,512
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year
|$
|42,218
|$
|45,118
|$
|37,044
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Transfer of systems to property and equipment from inventory
|$
|137
|$
|2,846
|$
|1,689
|Property and equipment included in accounts payable
|$
|6,832
|$
|1,234
|$
|372
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
|$
|4,689
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Supplemental cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest, net
|$
|5,684
|$
|3,946
|$
|2,028
|Cash paid for income taxes, net
|$
|91
|$
|155
|$
|165
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(3,724
|)
|$
|(10,287
|)
|$
|(18,644
|)
|$
|(47,350
|)
|Nonrecurring charges
|Severance payments and stock-based compensation resulting from
|reorganization1
|—
|—
|566
|—
|Severance payments and stock-based compensation due to our
|former President and CEO upon his departure from the
Company2
|—
|—
|4,047
|—
|Total nonrecurring charges
|—
|—
|4,613
|—
|Adjusted non-GAAP net loss
|$
|(3,724
|)
|$
|(10,287
|)
|$
|(14,031
|)
|$
|(47,350
|)
|GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding—basic and diluted
|71,781
|58,915
|67,541
|57,603
|GAAP net loss per share—basic and diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|Nonrecurring charges
|Severance payments and stock-based compensation resulting from
|reorganization
|—
|—
|0.01
|—
|Severance payments and stock-based compensation due to our
|former President and CEO upon his departure from the
Company
|—
|—
|0.06
|—
|Total nonrecurring charges
|—
|—
|0.07
|—
|Adjusted non-GAAP net loss per share—basic and diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
1 Severance payments and stock-based compensation expense resulting from the elimination of certain positions within the Company. Stock-based compensation expense resulted from the acceleration of the vesting of restricted stock units awarded to certain individuals.
2 Severance payments and stock-based compensation expense resulting from the departure of the Company’s former President and CEO. The Company made a $1 million severance payment to the Company’s former President and CEO on October 1, 2020 and will be providing reimbursement for group health insurance premium payments pursuant to the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985, as amended (“COBRA”) for 1 year following the separation date. The Company recognized $3 million in stock-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of the vesting of the outstanding unvested portion of restricted stock units and market-based stock units.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to results reported under GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures consisting of adjusted non-GAAP net loss and adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share. Non-GAAP net loss consists of the net loss reported in our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss adjusted for nonrecurring severance payments and stock-based compensation expense from the elimination of certain positions and the departure of our former President and CEO. Adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share reflects the net loss per share reported in our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss adjusted for the loss per share resulting from nonrecurring severance payments and stock-based compensation expense from the elimination of certain positions and the departure of our former President and CEO.
We believe that use of these non-GAAP financial measures can assist investors in understanding the results from our core operations by providing additional insight into the impact of nonrecurring activities on our GAAP financial measures. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the comparability of our current period results to our historical Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as to the results of other public companies.
The use of these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and have been included solely for informational and comparative purposes. Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures of other companies. We reconciled non-GAAP net loss and adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to GAAP net loss and GAAP net loss per share, respectively, which we believe to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures should be considered together with our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.