MediWound to Participate in Upcoming March Investment Conferences

/EIN News/ -- YAVNE, Israel, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that the Company will present at the following virtual investor conferences in March 2021:

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 2
Time: 9:10 am ET
   
Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date:    Tuesday, March 16
Time:  1:10 pm ET

A live webcast of each event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website: www.mediwound.com. A replay of each webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy is centered around our validated enzymatic platform technology, focused on next-generation bio-active therapies for burn and wound care and biological medicinal products for tissue repair.

NexoBrid®, our first commercialized biological product for non-surgical and rapid eschar removal of deep, partial and full-thickness thermal burns without harming viable tissue, is currently marketed in the European Union and other International markets. On June 29, 2020, a biologics license application (BLA) was submitted to the U.S. FDA and was assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of June 29, 2021. NexoBrid is supported by U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

EscharEx®, our next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic under development in the U.S. for debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx was well-tolerated and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications.

MediWound’s third innovative product candidate, MWPC005, is a topical drug under development for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving quality of care and patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

Contacts:    
Boaz Gur-Lavie    Jeremy Feffer
Chief Financial Officer                Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
MediWound Ltd. 212-915-2568
ir@mediwound.com     jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com 


MediWound to Participate in Upcoming March Investment Conferences

