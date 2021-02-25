Maxim Group LLC Announces Its Commitment to Further Expand Its Presence in South Florida

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm today announces its commitment to further expand its presence in South Florida.



Maxim Group maintains six offices in the U.S. including two in Florida, with a third being planned in the state. With the announcement today, Maxim formally states its commitment to expand its reach in southern Florida. Established in 2002 with a central hub in New York, Maxim has a strong presence in the northeast. Like many so-called “buy side” firms trading institutional pools of money, Maxim is redeploying some members of its executive management, senior management and staff to Florida to better service its growing client base in the South Florida market.

Says Michael Rabinowitz, Chairman and CEO of Maxim, “Like so many of the institutions we serve, a movement to Florida makes sense on many levels. Our renewed focus in Florida brings executive and senior management of the Firm closer to many institutions being serviced by the Firm’s Capital Markets Division. Of course, regardless of home base of the many money management firms serviced by Maxim, institutional managed money will always receive the benefit of the firm’s full suite of services and the high quality of execution such clients have come to expect from us.”

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales and trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

Contact

Christopher J. Fiore, President

212-895-3743

Cfiore@maximgrp.com



