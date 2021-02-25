O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

/EIN News/ -- PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced the Company will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

O-I Chief Executive Officer Andres Lopez and Chief Financial Officer John Haudrich will present at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/agricultureandmaterials2021/idN5bc47.cfm .

The replay will be available through the above link within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived for 90 days following the completion of the conference.

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.1 billion in 2020. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

The company routinely posts important information on its website – www.o-i.com/investors .

For more information, contact: Sasha Sekpeh, O-I Investor Relations, (567) 336-5128, alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com