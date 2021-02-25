AAR named 2021 Military Friendly® Employer

/EIN News/ -- Wood Dale, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading aviation services provider to commercial and government customers, MROs and OEMs worldwide, has been named a 2021 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned company. VIQTORY screened more than 8,800 employers nationwide and selected only 92 companies for the prestigious award. Military Friendly® Employers are recognized as role model organizations committed to creating meaningful improvements in their veterans’ work lives.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly® Employer,” said Nicholas Gross, AAR Senior Vice President of Integrated Solutions. “Our veterans are a significant and vital part of our workforce. Veterans have a unique understanding of our government customers’ needs and bring a mission-oriented focus to our solutions. This group has been an important part of AAR´s success and we remain committed to working with our veterans to continue to grow our business.”

For the full listing of the 2021 Military Friendly® Companies, click here.

For more information about AAR´s veteran career options, visit aarcorp.com/careers/explore/#vets.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations.

Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About the Military Friendly® Employer award by VIQTORY

The Military Friendly® Employer list by VIQTORY is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Companies survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

