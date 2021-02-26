Laura Hammarstrom Awarded Certificate in Event Management by Cvent

Laura Hammarstrom

Laura Hammarstrom, the founder of Laura Hammarstrom, CMP, LLC, earns Cvent Event Management certification, adding to her long list of noteworthy achievements.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Hammarstrom is a woman of many accomplishments. After leading global events as the Senior Event and Project Manager in support of Walmart's International President and CEO, she was promoted to an expatriate role in the United Kingdom, eventually filling the position of the Director of Global Associate and Executive Communications for the retail giant.

Her experience working with top executives on behalf of the brand, both domestically and internationally, would eventually lead to Hammarstrom pursuing her own entrepreneurial endeavors. She currently operates Laura Hammarstrom, CMP, LLC, which offers a full suite of global, on-site event management services to clients, including VIP experiences, corporate meetings, international conferences, and more.

The event management certification program -- which has trained over 20,000 industry professionals -- offers an opportunity for graduates to demonstrate their proficiency and expand their expertise in the areas of marketing, event planning, and hospitality. Managed by Cvent, a prominent figure in technologies for meetings and events, the program has received praise from some of the biggest names around.

The globally recognized certification program requires that participants complete a rigorous exam. If the past year has taught us nothing else, it's that adequate preparation for the unexpected is key.

Given the current environment and the challenges that small business owners like Laura Hammarstrom have faced in recent times, it's more important than ever to recognize the achievements of those who continue to forge ahead and help propel the industry forward by remaining innovative and passionate.

By earning this prestigious certification, Laura Hammarstrom has shown that she is a force to be reckoned with. As she continues down her path of personal and professional development, one can only wonder what other accomplishments lie ahead for this events guru. What is clear, however, is her level of commitment --- both to her own success and the success of her clients.

About Laura Hammarstrom

Laura Hammarstrom is a professional event manager, travel director, and entrepreneur with a diverse skill set and professional background, including domestic and international initiatives for Fortune 1 executives, high-net-worth families, and the Northwest Arkansas community. She has spent over 10 years in event management and communications roles at Walmart Corporate. Most notably, she was the Senior Event and Project Manager for the Walmart International President and CEO, the Director of Special Projects in the United Kingdom, and the Director of Global Associate and Executive Communications.

In pursuing her passion for events, she received her Certified Meeting Professional designation and served as the Events and Experiences Manager for the Walton Enterprises Family Office. In 2017, Laura started her own event business, Laura Hammarstrom, CMP, LLC, to provide a comprehensive suite of professional, customer-focused, on-site event management services on a global scale.