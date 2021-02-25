Trycia Caric of Patrycia Caric Consulting Launches COVID-19 Survival program to Celebrate 5-years of Success
Trycia Caric of Patrycia Caric Consulting focuses on health club and wellness marketing.BOSTON, MA, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trycia Caric of Patrycia Caric Consulting is celebrating 5-years of success in the health and fitness consultancy business. As part of the celebration, Trycia has crafted a program that will help health club owners sustain their business operations despite the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is informed by the fact that COVID-19 could remain a challenge for a while, and unless businesses take measures to adjust, they could end up closing down. It is also informed by the structural changes in the health and fitness business that have been accelerated by the pandemic and could lead to a permanent shift in the way people consume health and fitness services.
One of the critical aspects of the program is employee training. Through the program, employees at gyms, and other fitness facilities, will be trained on conducting themselves for their safety and that of clients. The training will also focus on equipping them with skills to determine if the gym facilities are safe for use at all times. The goal of this training is two-fold. Firstly, it aims to ensure that no one contracts the virus within health and fitness facilities. These facilities are supposed to be places of happiness, and if people start getting sick there, it would beat the whole essence of it, which is bad for business. Then, the perception of safety can help inspire clients to get back to the gym after almost a year of staying away. When customers know that gyms have systems in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they will be more confident to go back, which is good for entrepreneurs in the industry.
The program also aims to equip health and fitness clubs entrepreneurs with skills to adapt to the changing dynamics in the industry. There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has altered how business is conducted in lots of industries. For instance, in the retail sector, brick-and-mortar stores have been hard-hit by the accelerated adoption of online shopping. Similarly, the health and fitness industry is increasingly being disrupted by the increased adoption of video-based training. Through her program, Trycia aims to help health and fitness businesses navigate this change in two ways. The first one is equipping the staff with the skills necessary to do health and fitness training through video. This includes, but is not limited to, communication skills and how to position themselves for maximum visibility during the workout session. The second goal is to sensitize club owners on the best equipment for doing video-based training. Through this program, Trycia hopes to help health and fitness clubs thrive despite the permanent changes in consumer behavior that is likely to come with the adoption of video-based training. Part of the training will touch on making money from subscriptions and adverts on platforms like YouTube.
The program also incorporates a financial management package. Before becoming a health and fitness consultant, Trycia used to run a health and fitness facility and saw many of her competitors go out of business due to poor financial management. One of the problems that she identified is that of poor cash flow management. This problem has been made worse by COVID-19 since many gyms have seen their clientele disappear due to the lockdowns. Through her program, she hopes to help them better plan their cash flows too survive these tough times and invest in the future for more sustainable business.
Trycia is an authority in the industry, making it easy for her to come up with such a program. She has been in the health and fitness business for decades and with a high degree of success. This means that she understands all the industry’s intricacies and can mentor others to remain as successful as she has been over the years. Her prowess is also evident in her ability to transition from one aspect of the industry to another, successfully. Like other industry players, she started out running a gym and beat the odds until she became a consultant. One of her career’s biggest highlights is helping aspiring entrepreneurs get into the health and fitness business and thrive. It gives her great joy knowing that the skills she shares have helped give many a foothold in a tough industry and thrive in it. Trycia is also known for her ability to help dying health and fitness clubs revamp their businesses. In the process, she has saved jobs for thousands of people in the industry. So much so that many in her community consider her their hero, especially now when the industry is hard-hit by the pandemic.
Trycia is also a role model for many women in the health and fitness space and has inspired many women to thrive in the industry. For many years, the industry was mostly male-dominated and was considered a man’s domain. Trycia conquered it and rose to the top, and many women have taken inspiration from her success. To build on that, part of her program focuses on helping women entrepreneurs know that they can make it in the industry and thrive. She hopes to use her position as a woman leader in health and fitness to help as many young women as possible get into the industry and break all the ceilings that exist in it.
Patrycia Caric Consulting is a health and fitness consultancy. It provides entrepreneurs with the information they need to get started and thrive in the fitness business. It also helps existing companies identify weaknesses, sort them out, and reinvigorate their sales in the long run. It has been in business for the last 5-years and has facilitated dozens of companies to succeed in the fitness space. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts, but has a nationwide reach. For more information, visit www.tryciacaric.com
