Buchanan Technologies Receives Top Distinction in CRN’s MSP 500

List Includes the Top Managed Service Providers and Consultants in North America

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies, a leading IT managed services provider, is pleased to announce it has been named to CRN’s 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list as one of the Elite 150 .



The annual list recognizes the top technology providers and consultants in North America whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel. Since 1988, Buchanan Technologies has been delivering managed services to the midmarket as well as enterprise-level organizations throughout North America.

Buchanan's breadth of services has grown to accommodate its customers’ needs and are customized accordingly. Through full managed services – including network management and security, cloud and digital transformation, technology upgrades, and remote and onsite IT support – Buchanan is helping customers enhance their end user and customer experience, reduce technical downtime, create more predictable budgets, and create pathways for growth. Buchanan also holds extensive certifications and partnerships with industry-leading vendors and has experience in a vast array of leading technology suites.

“It is an honor to be listed as an MSP Elite 150 company for yet another year, especially in the ever-evolving and dynamic technology services industry,” said Jim Buchanan, Founder & CEO of Buchanan Technologies. “Buchanan’s success in the IT market can be attributed to not only our competitive service offerings but also our dedication to continued education and our unwavering commitment to bring value to our clients.”

About Buchanan Technologies:

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT need – whether it’s help desk support, IT field services or managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com .

