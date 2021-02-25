Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size to Hit Around US$ 25.55 Bn by 2027

According to Precedence Research, the global healthcare personal protective equipment market size is projected to hit around US$ 25.55 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.12% from 2020 to 2027

Personal Protective Equipment or PPE is dedicated equipment or clothing used by worker for fortification against communicable materials. It is utilized in healthcare environment to generate a barrier amongst contagious agent from the patient and healthcare workers and to diminish the danger of spreading micro-organisms from healthcare staffs to patient. Personal protective equipment find extensive application in averting different infectious diseases comprise gloves, medical masks, face shield, gowns, goggles, protective clothing or apron, and respirators likeFFP2 and N95 standard/comparable. Further, PPE also sometimes be employed by the visitors or family members, mainly if they are offering straight patient care in activities like supporting patient with toileting. In these conditions careers should completely inducted in the application of PPE and hand sanitation.

Protective equipment is used to diminish contact to threats that can lead serious workstation infections. These diseases might result from contact with physical, chemical, electrical, mechanical, radiological, or other workstation dangers. Occupational Safety and Health Administration concerns workplace health and safety regulations on the other hand Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends when and how to practice PPE.

Growth Factors

Major influence projected to boost the growth of personal protective equipment market comprise rising responsiveness concerning employee safety and health, intensifying fatalities caused due to outburst of diseases led by deficiency of appropriate personal protective equipment. Government authorities worldwide are growing inclination and concerns towards safety and health of workforces. In order to decrease uncertainties and accidents in industries, government organizations of many nations have issued multiple safety guidelines. In precise, N95 masks are achieving exponential market revenue and attention as these masks are more operative than other face coverings used to avoid the contamination of the COVID19.

The proliferation of personal protective equipment in different hospitals is projected to observe substantial growth due to escalating occurrence of hospital-acquired contaminations and rising elderly populace across the world. Furthermore, the introduction of promising initiatives and improvements upholding the practice of personal protective equipment in government facilities is estimated to flourish growth of the healthcare personal protective equipment market throughout the prediction period.

Regional Snapshots

North America has been prevalent regional market for different kinds of PPE on account ofwell-developed healthcare infrastructure and rigorous guidelines for the practice of appropriate PPE in healthcare environment. At present, augmented demand for PPE comprising protective face and eye protection, clothing, masksis directly associated to the COVID-19 pandemic. Escalating investment from private and public participants in the creation of PPE kits to cater the growing requirement is flourishing the market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to advance substantially in the global market on account of progresses and growth in the smart hospitals, home care, and medical tourism among others. Outbreak of coronavirus in this region has also exponentially heightened the importance and demand of PPE in the healthcare setting. Before hand the epidemic, China manufactured nearly half the world’s face masks. As the contamination amplified throughout China, their exports came to a stop, which has affected the global supply chain. The scarcities have led to appeals from distinct U.S. health care workers struggling to secure sufficient supplies of PPE.

Report Highlights

The U.S. and Europe healthcare industry in is projected to propagate at a robust growth rate than the GDP which will increase sale for medical products exponentially.

The perception of personal protective equipment in hospitals segment is projected to observe exponential growth due to increasing pervasiveness of hospital-acquired contaminations worldwide.

Government authorities worldwide are growing inclination and concerns towards safety and health of workforces.



Key Players & Strategies

Substantial gap concerning supply and demand is assessed to bid sizeable prospects for companies to enter in the marketplace. Numerous states have employed their emergency resources and are anticipated to refill their stocks throughout the estimate period. This is projected to offer alluring growth openings for manufacturers in this market arena in the current coronavirus pandemic situation.

In the outbreak situation, Hospitals describe growing costs and declining revenues as a hazard to their financial viability. Varying guidance from state, federal and local authorities creates issues and generates confusion for both public and hospitals. In the initial days of the epidemic in the U.S., various health systems and hospitals tried to secure the indispensable PPE on account ofprevalent shortages. Whereas these shortages have subsided slightly, numerous healthcare establishments are still worried regarding upholding their supply, and have also bemoaned shortages of other essential pandemic items including respirators and such as ventilators for critically ill patients.

By Product

Face Protection

Eye Protection

Protective clothing Gowns Others

Hand protection Durable Gloves Disposable Gloves

Respiratory Protection Surgical Masks Respirator Masks

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Primary Care Facilities

Home Healthcare

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

