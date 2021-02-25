Commissionaires Introduces a Diversity Scholarship in Honour of African Heritage Month

/EIN News/ -- HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commissionaires Nova Scotia is announcing enhancements to its annual scholarship program, including a 33% bump in award amounts and a dedicated award for applicants from historically underrepresented groups.

As part of its benefits program for employees, each year Commissionaires provides a limited number of scholarships to spouses, children or grandchildren of serving commissionaires.



To date, the program has assisted 81 students with awards totalling $125,000.



The new dedicated diversity award is in recognition of the importance of diversity, inclusion, and equity.



“We know that certain communities are disadvantaged in accessing educational opportunities and are, therefore, underrepresented in many post secondary schools,” says Geoff Hamilton, CEO, Commissionaires Nova Scotia. “We want to contribute to the solution and our Board of Governors has mandated that at least one scholarship will be prioritized for a member of the African Nova Scotian or Indigenous community.”



Commissionaires is also increasing the monetary amount from $1,500 to $2,000 per scholarship.

“We are thrilled to continually improve our benefits programs at Commissionaires,” says Geoff. “We encourage all qualified students who are members of a racialized or marginalized community to apply.”

About Commissionaires Nova Scotia:

Commissionaires is Canada’s premier security provider and a not-for-profit dedicated to providing employment opportunities for veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP. Commissionaires Nova Scotia is an independent member of the Commissionaires federation and employs more than 1,400 Nova Scotians serving government and the private sector in a wide range of roles. Its services include security officers, remote monitoring and surveillance, mobile patrol, threat risk assessment, bylaw enforcement, identification and fingerprinting services, background screening, investigations, and security and safety training. Clients include some of Nova Scotia’s most recognizable private and public sector institutions.

