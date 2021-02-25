Children’s Cosmetics Market to Procure USD 1,795.15 Million Revenue by 2026 at Substantial CAGR of 6.79%, Predicts Market Research Future (MRFR)

Top Companies operating in Children’s Cosmetics Market are L’ORÉAL S.A. (France), Little Cosmetics (US), Klee Naturals (US), Townley, Inc. (US), Puttisu-USA (US), Nanjing Miss Beauty Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (China), Candy Color Cosmetics (China), and Foshan Akia Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (China).

Market Research Future (MRFR) assessed the Global Children’s Cosmetics Market 2020 through the assessment period till 2026. By 2026, the children cosmetics market can rise at 6.79% CAGR. On the conclusion of the forecast tenure, the global children’s cosmetic market can value at USD 1,795.15 Million.

The growing preference for children for make-up can contribute to the increasing sales of cosmetics for children. Parenting style is identified as a critical factor contributing to the children cosmetics market dynamics. Professions of parents often influence parenting. For instance, children of makeup artists are found to have curiosity about different aesthetic enhancing products. In certain cases, children are naturally inclined towards makeup, while parents are happy to let them explore the world of beauty and fashion. The rise in number of creative professionals and the easy accessibility of cosmetics by children, backed by enhance socio-economical establishments, can influence the children’s cosmetic market on a global scale. In the digital era, the rise in awareness about latest cosmetic launch and their various techniques to apply, among children via social media websites can add to the children’s cosmetics market expansion. Different cosmetic products manufactures are investing in innovation of children cosmetics that are strictly assessed for safety parameters. The expansion of product portfolio by key players can improve the market momentum.

Key Players Locking Horns:

Some Renowned Companies in the Global Children’s Cosmetics Market that are listed by MRFR are:

Little Cosmetics (US)

Townley, Inc. (US)

Nanjing Miss Beauty Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (China),

Puttisu-USA (US)

Candy Color Cosmetics (China)

L’ORÉAL S.A. (France)

Klee Naturals (US)

Foshan Akia Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (China)

These firms are funding product portfolio expansion that is likely to earn considerable business for the market. The impact assessment for COVID 19 on the children cosmetic market and the role of these players in the rise of the global market are elaborated in the report.

Market Segmentation:

MRFR segment analysis for the global children’s cosmetics market is studied by category, product type, and distribution channel. Key insights into these segments aid in comprehensive analysis of the market. Manufacturers and raw material suppliers, along with their trade types are studied effectively for the market using segment approach.

High Sales of Beauty Kits to Yield High Returns

Face products, lip products, eye products, and beauty kits among others are product-type based segments of the children cosmetics market. The others segment comprises nail polish, hair chalks, body glitter, and makeup removers. The face products segment includes foundations, and blushes among others. The eye products segment consists of mascaras, eyeshadows, and eyeliners. The lip products segment studies lip glosses, lipsticks, and lip balms. As per the report, the beauty kits segment can dominate the overall children’s cosmetics market by approximately 50.08% share in 2026. The increase in demand for beauty kits can promote the rise of the global children cosmetics market.

Preference for Convectional Cosmetics to Earn Profit

The category-based study of the children’s cosmetic market is discussed by organic and natural, and conventional segments. The conventional products segment is anticipated to dominate the children’s cosmetics market with 66.77% market share by 2026. The organic and natural products segment can thrive at 7.45% CAGR in the review tenure.

Online Retail Platforms to Boost Sales

Store-based and non-store-based are distribution channel-based segment of the global children’s cosmetics market. The store-based segment study discusses supermarkets and hypermarkets, and specialty stores among others. As per MRFR study, the store-based channels segment can dominate the global market of children’s cosmetics. The easy availability of different types of children cosmetics at increasing number of retail outlets is observed to boost the sale of children’s cosmetics through hypermarkets and supermarkets, along with specialty stores. Thus, can resulted in the rising dominance of store-based channels segment in the worldwide market. Alongside, in digital era, the increasing benefits offered by online retail platforms and the availability of multiple platforms on a click can provide thrust to the market in the review period.

Geographical Assessment:

The global Children’s Cosmetics Market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) to get understanding on the regional progress of the market. As per MRFR analysis, Europe can dominate the global market through the study period and North America is likely to hold the second-largest share of the overall market by 2026. The children cosmetics market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register 7.15% CAGR through the forecast tenure.

The increase in sales and spending on children cosmetic products that are available in wide range can benefit the market in Asia Pacific region. The products offered by different companies and addition of better innovations can contribute to APAC market. In Europe, the presence of high brand awareness about different private labels and surge in spending on effective advertisements campaigns can promote the market upsurge in the years to come. In addition, certain guidelines are released by the council of Europe Committee of Experts on Cosmetics Products (P-SC-COS) regarding safety of cosmetic products formulations. However, ban on testing cosmetic products on animals by the European Union can hinder the market rise. In North America, the availability of diverse children’s cosmetic products can shore-up the market rise. North America children cosmetics market can gain momentum due to the presence of cruelty free children cosmetic products.

