Global Anti-Sway Crane Controller Market - Forecast to 2026

Anti-Sway Crane Controller is based on the oscillation model of mathematical calculations. The equipment’s height, angle, and swinging are kept under consideration while placing a camera for optical measurement. The cameras are fixed to measure the load movements continuously. Various algorithms are tried to meet the exact requirement such as high productivity and minimum weight management stress. Efficient algorithms guarantee maximum output reliability even in insufficient vision circumstances.

The increasing number of collisions during the material handling due to an imbalance of weight will drive Anti-Sway Crane Controller Market. The rising demand for more supervised systems to reduce the burden of crane operators has influenced the adoption of integrated control systems. These are the automated controlling systems that balance the weight shift and thereby providing better sight coverage to properly transport the material from one place to another. Government regulations regarding worker and worksite safety to promote healthy operations have positively influenced the market growth.





Rising trend for inbuilt controller systems

Rising focus towards better productivity, time reduction, and increased turnaround time has stimulated the preference for advanced cranes having inbuilt systems to prevent collision. The new cranes are well equipped with Crane Management System which includes advanced software for better integration. These CMS includes automation and semi-automation control over the cranes by providing drive systems, process control, positioning targeting, and sway control. The system has now become an essential part of the overall industrial activity.

Automated cranes are high in demand

Technology advancement and product betterment have led to the expansion of the automated cranes' segment. Lightweight, less time taking, minimal maintenance, and less complexity are major properties driving automated and electric cranes' demand.

Asia Pacific being the major contributor

Asia Pacific, led by China, India, and South Korea are major contributors in the region. Heavy industrialization along with increasing export and import will influence the market growth. Increasing requirement for an updated controlling system to meet the government standards will enhance anti-sway crane controller demand.

Product development and technology advancement are key strategies

General Electric, Siemens, PT HWK, Smart Crane, Konecranes, Inc, PAR Systems, Dvesta Ltd, Cranedge India Pvt. Ltd, ABB, Weite Technologies Co., Ltd, R&M Material Handling, TMEIC Corporation, Henan Weihua Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd, Henan Yuntian Crane Co., Ltd, CATS GmbH & Co. KG, and Danfoss Drives are key industry players.

Industry participants are advancing on product development by discovering new potentials in the material handling industry. Large applicability in terms of the sector will result in market expansion. Columbus McKinnon Corporation, LEHNERT, Pinnacle Industrial Controls, Magnetek, CAMotion Inc., RIMA Group, Rockwell Automation, ICRAS motion control solutions Oy, Nidec Industrial Solutions, Liebherr, JASO Industrial, and STAHL CraneSystems are other noted companies.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Feed Forward Systems

Blind Sway Prevention System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

In built system in new cranes

Component in existing control system

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Manual Cranes

Automated Cranes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa





