Seven Emerging Markets And Industries After COVID-19, According To TBRC

The coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world is affecting every industry in more ways than one. Industries have been hit hard due to the lockdowns, social distancing norms, general restrictions and halted activity. This has created supply chain distortions for the players in several industries, including the markets mentioned below. Besides, the economic meltdown makes customers wary of spending on non-essential and expensive services.

Positive or negative, there has been a huge impact of COVID on the markets of all industries. However, as things begin to fall into place as the pandemic subdues, the following are picks from some of the major markets expected to emerge after COVID-19:

1. Media Market

2. Film and Video Market

3. Life Insurance Providers Market

4. Helium Market

5. Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Market

6. Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market

7. Proteomics Market

The growth in these markets and the change in business post-COVID is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the pandemic’s impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

Media Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

The global media market size is expected to grow from $1.71 trillion in 2020 to $1.85 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The market is expected to reach $2.67 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



The media market consists of sales of television and radio programs, motion pictures, digital content, and commercials along with video and audio recordings, games and publications by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce and distribute television and radio programs, motion pictures, and commercials along with video and audio recordings, games and publications. Examples of revenues are license fees, subscription,s and payments for advertising. The global media market is segmented by type into TV and radio broadcasting, film and music, information services, web content, search portals and social media, print media, cable and other subscription programming, by distribution channel into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others, by nature into organic and conventional. Subsegments covered are radio broadcasting, television broadcasting, music recording, film and video, news syndicates, libraries and archives, all other information services, social media, internet search portals, digital publishing and content streaming, search engine optimization services, directory, mailing list, and other publishers, book publishers, newspaper & magazines publishers.



Going forward, faster economic growth, increase in TME mergers, rising e-books, virtual reality, technology development, emergence of digitization, and increase in mobile video viewing will drive the growth of the market.



Film And Video Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

The global film and video market size is expected to grow from $234.91 billion in 2020 to $251.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%. The market is expected to reach $318.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The film and video market consists of the sales of entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce or distribute motion pictures, videos, television programs, or commercials, exhibit motion pictures or provide postproduction and related services. The global film and video market is segmented by type into film and video production, film and video distribution, post-production services, film and video theatres, other film and video industries and by genre into action, horror, comedy, documentary, drama, others.



Market-trend-based strategies for the film and video market include utilizing autonomous drones for filmmaking, investing in motion capture technologies, using virtual production techniques, utilizing 4K camera technology, and adopting big data technologies. Player-adopted strategies in the film and video market include expanding through innovative and effective business models and expanding through strategic acquisition of emerging and established companies. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased short-term potential growth opportunities for the film and video industry.



Life Insurance Providers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

The global life insurance providers market size is expected to grow to $3.55 trillion in 2025 at a rate of 4.4%. The growth is mainly due to the growing awareness about investing in life insurance policies due to an increase in chronic illnesses. The market is expected to then grow to $4.26 trillion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 3.7%.



The life insurance providers market consists of sales of life insurance policies. Life insurance providers enter into a legal contract with the insurance policy holder, where the insurer (life insurance provider) promises to pay a designated beneficiary a sum of money in exchange for a premium upon the death of an insured person. Life insurance providers are primarily engaged in the pooling of risk by underwriting insurance (that is, assuming the risk and assigning premiums) and annuities. The global life insurance providers market is segmented by type into term life insurance, whole life insurance, variable life insurance, equity indexed life insurance, accidental death insurance, other life insurance and by application into agency, brokers, bancassurance, digital & direct channels.



Going forward, the impact of COVID-19, growth of middle-class groups in emerging markets, increase in chronic diseases and disabilities, and increase in home ownership and mortgages are expected to drive the market.



Helium Global Market Report 2020

The global helium market size is expected to grow from $3.65 billion in 2020 to $5.80 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% from 2025 and reach $7.65 billion in 2030.



The helium market consists of sales of helium gas. Helium is a chemical element also known as a Nobel gas (inert gas) which is available in natural gas form and can be converted into liquid form by lowering the temperature to below -270 degrees. The global helium market is segmented by type into liquid helium, gaseous helium and by end-user into aerospace and aircraft, electronics and semiconductors, nuclear power, healthcare, welding and metal fabrication, other end-user industries.



Going forward, faster economic growth, growth of end-use industries, increasing use in thein healthcare industry and increasing demand for helium for storing COVID-19 vaccines will drive the growth.



Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

The global smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market size is expected grow from $36.42 billion in 2020 to $42.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5%. The nonresidential smart buildings market is expected to reach $59.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



The smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market consists of sales of nonresidential smart buildings and related services. Smart buildings have automated processes and increase operational efficiency of non-residential, commercial as well as industrial buildings. Smart buildings involve the use of sensors, actuators, microchips to automatically control the processes of the building such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting, security and other systems. The global smart nonresidential buildings market is segmented by automation type into intelligent security system, building energy management system, infrastructure management system, network management system, by application into government, airports, hospitals, institutes manufacturing & industrial facilities, others, and by product type into institutional buildings and commercial buildings.



Market-trend-based strategies for the smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market include adopting artificial intelligence and robotics to assist in construction activities, utilizing predictive analytics techniques to improve risk scans and reduce production costs, adopting IoT technologies to increase operational efficiencies, investing in security solutions to safeguard consumers, investing in smart switches and displays to provide a seamless user experience, adopting green construction and energy efficient techniques to develop environmentally-friendly smart nonresidential buildings, using living or green roofs to enhance efficiency of the green buildings, implementing low-emittance windows or smart glasses for better functioning of green commercial spaces.



Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market - By Type (Cold-Chain Logistics And Non-Cold Chain Logistics), By Mode Of Transport, By Therapeutic Area And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market size reached a value of nearly $90.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to climb to $102.89 billion by 2025, and $130.03 billion by 2030.



The pharmaceutical drugs and biologics market consists of sales of pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics services. Pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics is the logistics of pharmaceutical and biologic drugs from the manufacturer to the end-user. It includes transportation, warehousing, inventory management and other logistics functions. The pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market is segmented by mode of transport into land transportation, air transportation, and ocean transportation, by pharmaceutical type into pharmaceutical drugs, biologics, and by therapeutic area into metabolic disorders drugs, anti-infective drugs, central nervous system drugs, respiratory diseases drugs, cardiovascular drugs, musculoskeletal disorders drugs, oncology drugs, hematology drugs, monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), genito-urinary drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, therapeutic proteins, dermatology drugs, vaccines, and ophthalmology drugs.



Going forward, growing demand for and supply of temperature-sensitive products, distribution chain cost cutting measures, improving consistency and efficiency through logistics service providers, technological advances, new methods for drug discovery, large pool of undiagnosed population, and the COVID-19 pandemic will drive the growth.



Proteomics Market Global Report 2020

The global proteomics market size is expected to grow from $21.34 billion in 2020 to $39.80 billion in 2025 at a rate of 13.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2025 and reach $73.25 billion in 2030.



The proteomics market consists of sales of instruments, reagents, software and services intended to use for proteomics research. Proteomics is a large-scale study of proteomes. A proteome is a set of proteins that are produced in an organism, system, or biological context. The global proteomics market is segmented by component into reagents, instruments and software, by type into protein microarrays, spectroscopy, X-ray crystallography, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance and protein fractionation, and by service and software into core proteomics services, bioinformatics software & services.



Market-trend-based strategies for the proteomics market include focus on considering nanotechnology for identifying low-abundant samples, developing and advancing new technologies, launching new products, invest in technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and real time improved imaging. Player-adopted strategies in the proteomics market include new product development activities, strategic collaboration and partnerships with technology-based companies, and acquisition of emerging and established companies.

These reports are among a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports also give in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

