Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center Celebrates 15 Years of Service

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifteen years ago this month, Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center officially opened its doors and welcomed its first resident.

“Since the day we opened in March 2006, Timberline Knolls has been a vital source of uncompromising care and relentless compassion for women and girls who turn to us in their time of need,” said CEO Diane Carugati. “In addition to celebrating the many women and girls who found their path to a healthier future on our campus, this anniversary is also an ideal opportunity to look ahead and prepare ourselves for continued successes in the decades to come.”

For the past 15 years, Timberline Knolls has maintained an unwavering focus on its mission of providing innovative care solutions for the development of emotionally strong, personally responsible, and socially resilient girls and women.

At the same time, the center has continued to adapt its programming and expand its services to reduce barriers to treatment and best meet its residents’ and outpatient clients’ needs. Examples of this ongoing effort include:

The Clinical Development Institute, which was formed in 2010, allows Timberline Knolls clinicians to share their knowledge and insights with other professionals and members of the general public through webinars, educational presentations, media opportunities, and other outlets.

An alumnae program that was launched in 2012 offers a wide range of in-person and virtual events to support a national network of women and girls who have received care at Timberline Knolls.

A partial hospitalization program was added in 2012. To provide expanded access to outpatient care for adult women, the PHP was relocated to Orland Park in 2016.

The Grace Program, which debuted in 2019, is a dynamic optional program for girls and women who wish to have their Christian faith principles incorporated into their treatment.





Today, Timberline Knolls offers individualized programming for adolescent girls ages 12-17 and adult women age 18 and older who are struggling with substance use and addiction, eating disorders, and mental health concerns. The facility’s specialized services include care for girls and women who have developed complex co-occurring disorders or whose lives have been impacted by trauma.

Timberline Knolls employs a distinctive clinical approach that incorporates dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), recovery principles, spirituality, family systems, and expressive therapies in a trauma-informed environment. Additional features include:

Small lodge-based treatment milieus

Dedicated treatment teams

An atmosphere of positive peer support

About Timberline Knolls

Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center offers comprehensive residential programming for adolescent girls and adult women who have been struggling with eating disorders, substance use disorders, and mental health concerns. The facility also offers outpatient services with a housing option for adult women. Timberline Knolls is located on a beautiful, 43-acre campus in Lemont, Illinois, just outside Chicago.

