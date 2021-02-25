Air Methods Launches AMPED Podcast to Elevate Critical Care Conversations

Leading air medical physicians and nurses to interview clinicians about unique experiences and lessons learned from the frontlines

/EIN News/ -- GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S., today announced the launch of its Air Methods Prehospital Education (“AMPED”) podcast. AMPED, which is designed for prehospital and in-hospital care providers, sheds light on the unique and challenging clinical scenarios faced by Air Methods’ emergency medical crews.

“Medicine is an ongoing educational and evolutionary process,” said Joe Hill, RN, clinical director for Air Methods and co-creator of AMPED. “AMPED serves as a first-of-its-kind platform in which air medical and in-hospital clinicians can share their stories from the frontlines and learn from each other’s unique experiences in providing lifesaving care.”

Air Methods’ crews encounter extraordinary obstacles on a daily basis that require significant expertise and the ability to handle highly stressful situations. They often serve as the lifeline for patients in rural areas without access to critical or emergent care. By providing a lens into the air medical profession, AMPED aims to foster greater understanding and respect among healthcare providers of all specialties.

The podcast is hosted by Hill; Hawnwan “Phil” Moy, MD, Medical Director for Arch, Air Methods Illinois and Missouri; and John Wilmas, MD, Medical Director for Arch, Air Methods Illinois and Missouri. Collectively, the three hosts bring decades of experience in emergency medical services and an array of diverse perspectives to the table.

In the first episode released February 15, the hosts interview a flight nurse about a case in which a patient was catapulted from a motorcycle at 105 mph and needed emergency transport. The nurse recounts the unique details of the case and his medical decision-making process to ensure this patient received the highest quality care while in transport to the hospital.

AMPED is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and more. To listen to the podcast and to see available streaming options, visit airmethods.com/newsroom/. The second episode is slated for release in March 2021. To join the conversation, use the hashtag #AMPEDpod on social media.

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division, specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

