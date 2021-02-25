Greg Vigna, MD, JD: Mini-slings: Less mesh, more big injuries

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Greg Vigna comments on AUG's failure to recognize the chronic pain that results from the foreign body response of the mesh implantation.

The position of American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS) continues to place women at risk of obturator and pudendal neuralgia both of which are chronic pain syndromes...” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Do not use single-incision sub-urethral short mesh sling insertion except as part of a clinical trial….Do not offer a transobturator approach unless there are specific clinical circumstances in which the retropubic approach should be avoided ”…National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), England 2019

Dr. Greg Vigna, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and Certified Life Care Planner comments, “The position of American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS) continues to place women at risk of obturator and pudendal neuralgia both of which are chronic pain syndromes that reduce mobility, impair bladder and bowel function, and cause burning, lancing, and aching pain in the perineum that prevents sexual activity because of severe pain or reduces sexual function because of pain. Most victims become disabled, divorced, and/or marginalized in society as they can no longer function.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “There is little doubt that current AUGS President, Dr. Holly Richter, understands that transobturator slings for the England’s 2019 NICE recommendations that basically banned the use of TOTs in England. There is little doubt there are AUGS members who understand that the foreign body response of the mesh that includes perpetual inflammation, degradation, shrinkage, and scarification due to defects of the mesh within the obturator internus muscle is not predictable from one woman to another. It is the mesh within this muscle that is responsible for no less than 3-4 percent of the chronic groin pain observed following TOTs and mini-slings including those produced by Boston Scientific and Coloplast.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “My legal team has been busy taking depositions of implanting physicians. Many of those physicians remain clueless on the clinical symptoms of obturator and pudendal neuralgia because the Instructions for use that are provided with each device have been and remain inadequate because it doesn’t list the specific neurological injuries known to be caused by the transobturator and retropubic slings. This leads to delayed diagnoses and delayed treatment of neurological injuries caused by these devices. Implanting physicians are largely unaware that a properly placed transobturator sling or mini-sling that inserts into the obturator internus muscle may cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia acutely after implantation (or possibly months or years later) despite AUGS’ recognition that extrapelvic complications by transobturator polypropylene devices can occur.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Clearly we are seeing a rise in cases from Coloplast Altis and Boston Scientific Solyx as physicians believe there are safer than full length TOTs as there is less mesh. Studies to date comparing mini-slings to TOTs do not show improved safety and the jury is still out regarding the mini-sling’s efficacy.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. His cases are filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

• Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

• Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

• Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

• Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

• Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

• Coloplast: Supris

