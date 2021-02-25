Manchester United announces partnership with StarTimes to offer MUTV in Africa

Millions of Manchester United fans in Africa will gain access to MUTV under an agreement with StarTimes (www.StarTimesTV.com), the continent’s leading digital TV operator.

StarTimes will distribute MUTV to subscribers in over 30 countries across sub-Saharan African, representing the biggest agreement of its kind by Manchester United in the region.

Viewers in countries including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Ghana will receive exclusive Manchester United content 24 hours-a-day via StarTimes platforms.

MUTV is the world’s leading football club TV channel, featuring first team and Academy games, live manager’s press conferences, player interviews, award-winning documentaries and news.

StarTimes has 13 million subscribers through its DVB digital TV service and 20 million users of its OTT streaming service, widening access to top-quality digital entertainment throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

Phil Lynch, Chief Executive of Media, Manchester United, said: “We are proud to have hundreds of millions of passionate fans in Africa and this long-term agreement will allow them to get closer to the club through MUTV’s exclusive, round-the-clock content from Old Trafford and the AON Training Complex.

“MUTV is one of our most important channels for engaging with fans around the world, whether through linear or direct-to-consumer streaming platforms, and we are excited to be significantly increasing its reach through our new partner, StarTimes, in Africa.”

Kristen Miao, Sports Deputy Director, StarTimes, said: “Manchester United is one of the most iconic football clubs in the world. We are delighted to share MUTV with football fans across Africa as part as our commitment to enhancing our subscribers’ experience.”

About Manchester United: Manchester United (www.ManUtd.com) is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 142-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About StarTimes: StarTimes (www.StarTimesTV.com) is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving 13 million DVB subscribers and 20 million OTT users in over 30 countries. StarTimes owns a content platform featuring over 630 channels, including African local channels (75%) and international channels (25%). The company's vision is to ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV.