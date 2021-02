Results of COVID-19 tests done on 24 February 2021 confirm 39 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 40,300.

The breakdown of the new cases are: 36 contacts and alerts: Soroti (12) Wakiso (10) Kampala (9) Mbale (2) Gulu (1) Lyantonde (1) Tororo (1); 3 Truck Driver: Elegu (2) Mutukula (1).