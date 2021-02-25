Author C. Orville McLeish Delivers Inspiring Messages Through His Christian Books
Made in God's Image gives readers insight into how to access their true potential as humans that are equal to Jesus Christ through a study on human nature.”KINGSTON, JAMAICA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On a mission to truly know God, and with a vision to bring others closer to Him, C. Orville McLeish, an acclaimed inspirational author, presents to the public four of his many published books about God, the Church, and Faith messages.
With a unique approach to teenagers, 'Girl Unknown: A Novel', reveals the emotional story of a fictional character, Chloe Cleopatra Taylor, and her rollercoaster of emotions, disturbances, and victories. It keeps the young adult readers guessing on what is reality. The underlying loving conviction of Jesus is unveiled through the failures and successes of the characters.
'Made in God's Image: A Study on Our Human Nature' is a successful two-part series that covers topics like faith, spiritual transformation, finding success through failure, and finding an identity through Christ that will inspire Christian of all ages and backgrounds.
With a more practical approach, in 'Identity: Restored Revealed Initiate: A Discipleship Bible Study Manual for Christians', C. Orville explores the foundational principles for reborn Christians and how to apply them to daily life.
C. Orville McLeish also published 'A Glorious Church: In Pursuit of The Biblical Model Of Christianity'. As the title suggests, this book is designed to inspire readers to reject man-inspired doctrines and turn toward a more spiritual and Biblical version of Christianity.
These unique approaches and styles used by C. Orville McLeish will guide readers that are experiencing different challenges in life with heartwarming messages from God.
About C. Orville McLeish
A TBN published inspirational author with more than nineteen books, including three inspiring journals, C. Orville McLeish has a background in copyediting, screenwriting, playwriting, and entrepreneurship. He operates with a mission to truly know God and a vision to bring others closer to Him through various modes of education, including writing and YouTube content.
A promising entrepreneur, C. Orville McLeish acts as the CEO and Founder of the Heart of a Christian Playwright and HCP Book Publishing. He is also a Certified Writer’s Digest University Copyeditor. C. Orville holds a diploma in Urban Theology from the Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary and a certificate from the School of Kingdom Mysteries under guidance from his mentor and spiritual father, Dr. Adonijah O. Ogbonnaya (Dr. O).
