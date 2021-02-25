Digital Pi Announces Submissions for the 2021 PiPerformer Awards Are Now Open
The award recognizes professionals who drive best practice marketing and operations to help their companies thrive with digital transformation.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Pi, LLC, a Merkle company and global team of marketing automation experts, today announced that submissions are open for the 2021 class of PiPerformers. The PiPerformer award, originated in 2019, recognizes professionals who drive best practice marketing and operations to help their companies thrive with digital transformation.
PiPerformers represent the best of Digital Pi’s customers, who provide thought leadership and inspire change within their organization. The mission of the award is to shine a spotlight on customers' successes to inspire innovation in marketing. Jeff Coveney, Digital Pi CMO, recently said, "Last year, folks in marketing operations faced new challenges as their automation platforms were stretched to new limits. Our team had an exciting year working with creative and driven MOps teams, and we believe 2021 will be our most competitive class of applicants ever."
Our mission is to shine a spotlight on your successes to inspire innovation in marketing. Clients are nominated either from someone within their organization or by someone on the Digital Pi Team. Please visit this page to learn more about the nomination process, guidelines, and to submit your nomination today.
Applicants selected as PiPerformers will be sent some goodies and honored during a virtual Happy Hour and award ceremony, where they will celebrate with the Digital Pi team as well as other PiPerformers. In addition, the accomplishments of the 2021 PiPerformers - will be featured in webinars, videos, success stories across Digital Pi and Merkle channels.
Nominations for the 2021 PiPerformer Awards are currently open to Digital Pi clients.* One person per company or division.
* Clients with active projects from January 2020- February 2021.
About Digital Pi
Digital Pi is a leading full-service Adobe Marketo Engage consultancy that helps companies get the most value from their investment in Marketo Engage and integrated technologies. Digital Pi defined the widely adopted Digital Pi Gold Standard framework, a blueprint for achieving measurable and repeatable marketing with Marketo Engage. Founded in 2013, Digital Pi has helped hundreds of companies from mid-market to enterprise get more from their investment in marketing technology. To learn more about Digital Pi, visit www.digitalpi.com.
