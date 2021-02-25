Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell Will Speak at Canaccord Genuity Inaugural Global Sustainability Event

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer‎, announced today that the CEO of the Company, Cameron Chell, will speak on the Sustainability/Rethinking Impact 2021 panel hosted by Canaccord Genuity.

The virtual event takes place on March 4, 2021 at 10AM PST/1PM EST. Cameron Chell will join a panel to discuss: Rethinking Autonomy and the Drone Economy moderated by Ken Herbert, Managing Director, Canaccord Genuity Equity Research. The panel will focus on drones and their disruptive potential in the package delivery and logistics markets,

“I am honored to be part of Canaccord’s inaugural Global Sustainability Event,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Canaccord has put together aligned research across multiple geographies and I look forward to discussing how Draganfly has been a disruptive force in the health tech and drone delivery markets.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

