Kibush Capital (DLCR) Announces a 400% Increase in Lumber Production

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kibush Capital Corporation ( OTC: DLCR ) is pleased to announce that it has increased its lumber production capability by an estimated 400%. Previously, the company was able to produce 6 cubic meters of lumber per day, but now following a third processing machine going online with new upgrades for the other two, the company is now able to produce up to 30 cubic meters of lumber per day.

This new increase in production coincides with the completion of a 6-month road works project, which now allows the company to have direct access to the logging sites. This means the company can process the lumber directly on site and then take the product straight to the customers, or load straight into containers to export. It will also significantly cut costs associated with fuel and labor, resulting in higher outputs than if we processed at our wholesale site at Laloki, Port Moresby.

Now with the Lumber division of the company in full swing, the company plans to revisit the gold exploration division of their company in the near future.

Warren Sheppard, CEO of DLCR, had the following to say.

“We have made sure that the infrastructure that we have been building for the past 6 months properly addresses all of the environmental issues and requirements to facilitate operations that will last for many years to come. This coupled with the upgrading of processing equipment maximises the opportunity for the company, giving us a solid platform that meets capacity and quality requirements for our export program, the operational model now reduces our direct costs with these additions. Now that this has been completed we will make a start on our Gold Mining aspirations."

Kibush Capital is a Resource company with Timber Operations in Papua New Guinea, and Australian CBD import and distribution.

