Alene Adele Roy releases a sequel to ‘A Homeland Dell’

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alene Adele Roy releases a sequel to her award-winning book “A Homeland Dell.” The sequel, “At A Homeland Dell Where’s The Lost Key Kell?” (published by AuthorHouse) which is also an award winner, continues the family saga of two eras, the ancient and modern, in a land once known as Evergreen. The characters will be facing new life challenges as well as celebrate joyful events.

Roy discusses on environmental issues that is blended in the plot as characters will be meeting challenges with the hope to make the environment a better place. Here is an excerpt taken from last two lines of the song “Improving Our Environment” featured in the book:

Plan once again and be pleased at nightfall ~

For improving our environment for all.

Roy wanted to make a multi-generational and non-violent fiction that centers on family, love, friendship, courage and determination. She hopes that readers are able to have a sense of serenity and grateful celebration while reading the story.

“At A Homeland Dell Where’s The Lost Key Kell?”

By Alene Adele Roy

Hardcover | 6x9 in | 208 pages | ISBN 9781728304892

Softcover | 6x9 in | 208 pages | ISBN 9781728304915

E-Book | 208 pages | ISBN 9781728304908

About the Author

Alene Adele Roy writes the award-winning series – “The Legend Of Dragonfly Pond,” which includes five illustrated children's books, “The Legend Of Dragonfly Pond Coloring Book,” and five adult/young adult novels: “Sanctuary,” “Pond Ghost, Guidings Tidings,” “A Homeland Dell,” and her newest novel. Besides writing, she loves family, friends, gardening, cooking, music and doing family history research.





AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 833-262-8899.

