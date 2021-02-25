Couchbase Introduces Two New Certification Programs

The Couchbase Associate Architect and Couchbase Professional Administrator Certification Programs Strengthen Skillsets of Couchbase Specialists

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, announced the availability of the Couchbase Associate Architect Certification and Couchbase Professional Administrator Certification programs. These programs meet growing customer demands for certification while building on Couchbase’s ongoing commitment to offer extensive hands-on learning experiences, across different levels of expertise within the Couchbase Academy.

The Couchbase Academy provides three certification levels: Associate, Professional, and Expert, with new courses and certifications being added every quarter.

As the name suggests, the new Couchbase Associate Architect program is designed to support Application and Solutions Architects looking at how best to align individual development projects to overarching business goals. The program provides a deep dive into Couchbase services and uses code examples across the three most used languages for Couchbase implementations: Java, C#, and Node.js. The Architect can clearly see practical coding examples in the language used at their organization. A prerequisite to the Professional level course, the Associate Architect program will be available for registration starting February 26.

“Providing certification as a companion to training has become imperative as it is an objective way to measure the level of Couchbase skills a person has mastered. It also provides customers who work with Couchbase partners confidence that they are using qualified professionals on specific skill sets,” said Mark Secrist, Director, Technical Training at Couchbase.

The new Couchbase Professional Administrator program, a prerequisite to the Expert level course, is considered the baseline for Couchbase Administrators in business environments. While Associate training builds confidence in foundational Couchbase concepts, the Professional level focuses on delivering the skills needed to get Couchbase up and running quickly within an organization.

“With this latest set of releases, Couchbase is continuing to deliver on our promise to build courses and certifications for all supported roles, whether that is a Developer, Architect, or Administrator across skill levels. As evidenced with the addition of these new courses, the Couchbase Academy will continue to evolve to reflect changes in the Couchbase offerings and the database industry,” said Secrist.





Register to enroll in a Couchbase Certification Program here.

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

