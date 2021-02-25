Asia Broadband Approves Stock Dividend For Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB) is pleased to announce that the Company’s management and Board of Directors have approved a stock dividend. The restricted common share dividend will be distributed on the basis of 1 dividend share for every 50 shares owned to shareholders of record of the Company on April 5, 2021. AABB would like to reward its loyal shareholder base for their patience, continued support and interest in sharing the success and growth of the Company.



AABB has recently experienced a tremendous increase in public communications with the Company, particularly as a result of the development and upcoming release of the AABB Gold (AABBG) cryptocurrency token. Therefore, AABB is currently retaining a large investor relation’s agency that has the capacity and integrated services necessary to satisfy the Company’s public communications demands and awareness needs. The new investor relations firm is expected to start providing services for the Company in the next several days and we would ask for your patience until that time. AABB would also like to thank Integrity Media Inc. for their diligent, professional and thorough services that they provided for the Company over the past month.

