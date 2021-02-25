Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gray Reports Record Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Despite the impact of the novel coronavirus and its disease (collectively, “COVID-19”) on economic activity, our strong political revenues, prudent cost management, strategic sales initiatives and training, and focused management at every level during the last three quarters of 2020, and especially the fourth quarter of 2020, resulted in record operating results for the fourth quarter and the full-year. Key financial results are as follows:

  • Our revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $792 million, an increase of $213 million, or 37%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. The primary components of revenue were combined local and national broadcast advertising revenue of $284 million, political advertising revenue of $245 million and retransmission revenue of $217 million.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $211 million, or $2.22 per fully diluted share, increasing $130 million, or 160% from the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Broadcast Cash Flow for the fourth quarter of 2020, was $424 million increasing $195 million, or 85%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. Our Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $404 million, increasing $189 million, or 88%, from the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • In the fourth quarter of 2020, our combined local and national broadcast revenue, excluding political revenue (“Total Core Revenue”), decreased by approximately 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, much of which can be attributed to historically strong political displacement in a large number of markets. In light of returning advertiser demand, the year-over-year declines in Total Core Revenue continued their improvement through the fourth quarter of 2020 as follows: October declined 22%, largely impacted by political displacement, November declined less than 1% and December declined by 2%.
  • As of December 31, 2020, our total leverage ratio, as defined in our senior credit facility, was 3.95 times on a trailing eight-quarter basis, netting our total cash balance of $773 million and giving effect to all Transaction Related Expenses (as defined below). We have not drawn any amounts from our revolving credit facility, and, as a result, we are not subject to any maintenance covenants in our credit facilities at this time.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2020, we repurchased 972,706 shares of our common stock at an average price of $16.44 per share, including commissions, for a total cost of approximately $16 million. During 2020, we repurchased 5.5 million shares of our common stock on the open market at an average price of $13.80 per share, including commissions, for a total cost of $75 million. We have not repurchased any shares since the close of the fourth quarter. Currently, we have 88,223,962 common shares and 7,214,838 Class A common shares outstanding. Our total capacity under our share repurchase programs is currently $204 million.
  • On February 1, 2021, we announced an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Quincy Media, Inc. for $925 million in cash. Upon completion, and net of divestitures required to meet regulatory requirements, we will own television stations serving 102 television markets that collectively reach over 25 % of US television households, including number-one ranked television stations in 77 markets and the first and/or second ranked television station in 93 markets according to Comscore’s average all-day ratings for calendar year 2020. This transaction is expected to close following receipt of regulatory and other approvals in the second or third quarter of 2021. We expect that the transaction will be immediately accretive to our free cash flow, including expected year-one annualized synergies of approximately $23 million.


Selected Operating Data (unaudited):                    
                     
  Three Months Ended December 31,  
    2020     2019   % Change
2020 to
2019		     2018   % Change
2020 to
2018		  
                           
  (dollars in millions)  
Revenue (less agency commissions):                    
Broadcasting $ 763   $ 554   38 %   $ 328   133 %  
Production companies   29     25   16 %     -      
Total revenue $ 792   $ 579   37 %   $ 328   141 %  
                     
Political advertising revenue $ 245   $ 38   545 %   $ 83   195 %  
                     
Operating expenses (1):                    
Broadcasting $ 355   $ 339   5 %   $ 160   122 %  
Production companies $ 20   $ 17   18 %   $ -      
Corporate and administrative $ 18   $ 21   (14 )%   $ 11   64 %  
                     
Net income $ 224   $ 94   138 %   $ 88   155 %  
                     
Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2):                    
Broadcast Cash Flow $ 424   $ 229   85 %   $ 172   147 %  
Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses $ 409   $ 212   93 %   $ 163   151 %  
Free Cash Flow $ 300   $ 108   178 %   $ 98   206 %  
                     
                     
  Year Ended December 31,  
    2020     2019   % Change
2020 to
2019		     2018   % Change
2020 to
2018		  
                           
  (dollars in millions)  
Revenue (less agency commissions):                    
Broadcasting $ 2,320   $ 2,035   14 %   $ 1,084   114 %  
Production companies   61     87   (30 )%     -      
Total revenue $ 2,381   $ 2,122   12 %   $ 1,084   120 %  
                     
Political advertising revenue $ 430   $ 68   532 %   $ 155   177 %  
                     
Operating expenses (1):                    
Broadcasting $ 1,340   $ 1,325   1 %   $ 596   125 %  
Production companies $ 52   $ 74   (30 )%   $ -      
Corporate and administrative $ 65   $ 104   (38 )%   $ 41   59 %  
                     
Net income $ 410   $ 179   129 %   $ 211   94 %  
                     
Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2):                    
Broadcast Cash Flow $ 999   $ 729   37 %   $ 493   103 %  
Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses $ 945   $ 636   49 %   $ 457   107 %  
Free Cash Flow $ 559   $ 273   105 %   $ 263   113 %  
                     

(1) Excludes depreciation, amortization and gain on disposal of assets, net.
(2) See definition of non-GAAP terms and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP amounts to net income included herein.

Results of Operations for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

                           
    Three Months Ended December 31,  
      2020       2019     Amount   Percent  
        Percent       Percent   Increase   Increase  
    Amount   of Total   Amount   of Total   (Decrease)   (Decrease)  
                           
    (dollars in millions)  
Revenue (less agency commissions):                          
Local (including internet/digital/mobile)   $ 222   28 %   $ 243   42 %   $ (21 )   (9 )%  
National     62   8 %     67   12 %     (5 )   (7 )%  
Political     245   31 %     38   7 %     207     545 %  
Retransmission consent     217   27 %     195   34 %     22     11 %  
Production companies     29   4 %     25   4 %     4     16 %  
Other     17   2 %     11   1 %     6     55 %  
Total   $ 792   100 %   $ 579   100 %   $ 213     37 %  
                           
Total local and national revenue                          
combined ("Total Core Revenue")   $ 284   36 %   $ 310   54 %   $ (26 )   (8 )%  
                           


OPERATING EXPENSES (before                          
depreciation, amortization and                          
gain on disposal of assets, net):                          
Broadcasting:                          
Station expenses   $ 230   65 %   $ 223   66 %   $ 7     3 %  
Retransmission expense     125   35 %     107   32 %     18     17 %  
Transaction Related Expenses     -   0 %     7   2 %     (7 )      
Non-cash stock-based compensation     -   0 %     2   0 %     (2 )      
Total broadcasting expense   $ 355   100 %   $ 339   100 %   $ 16     5 %  
                           
Production companies expense   $ 20       $ 17       $ 3     18 %  
                           
Corporate and administrative:                          
Corporate expenses   $ 13   73 %   $ 17   81 %   $ (4 )   (24 )%  
Transaction Related Expenses     1   5 %     -   0 %     1        
Non-cash stock-based compensation     4   22 %     4   19 %     -     0 %  
Total corporate and                          
administrative expense   $ 18   100 %   $ 21   100 %   $ (3 )   (14 )%  
                           

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

                           
    Year Ended December 31,  
      2020       2019     Amount   Percent  
        Percent       Percent   Increase   Increase  
    Amount   of Total   Amount   of Total   (Decrease)   (Decrease)  
                           
    (dollars in millions)  
Revenue (less agency commissions):                          
Local (including internet/digital/mobile)   $ 771   32 %   $ 898   42 %   $ (127 )   (14 )%  
National     198   8 %     229   11 %     (31 )   (14 )%  
Political     430   18 %     68   3 %     362     532 %  
Retransmission consent     867   36 %     796   38 %     71     9 %  
Production companies     61   3 %     87   4 %     (26 )   (30 )%  
Other     54   3 %     44   2 %     10     23 %  
Total   $ 2,381   100 %   $ 2,122   100 %   $ 259     12 %  
                           
Total Core Revenue   $ 969   40 %   $ 1,127   53 %   $ (158 )   (14 )%  
                           


OPERATING EXPENSES (before                          
depreciation, amortization and                          
gain on disposal of assets, net):                          
Broadcasting:                          
Station expenses   $ 839   63 %   $ 855   65 %   $ (16 )   (2 )%  
Retransmission expense     496   37 %     420   32 %     76     18 %  
Transaction Related Expenses     -   0 %     45   3 %     (45 )      
Non-cash stock-based compensation     5   0 %     5   0 %     -     0 %  
Total broadcasting expense   $ 1,340   100 %   $ 1,325   100 %   $ 15     1 %  
                           
Production companies expense   $ 52       $ 74       $ (22 )   (30 )%  
                           
Corporate and administrative:                          
Corporate expenses   $ 53   81 %   $ 59   56 %   $ (6 )   (10 )%  
Transaction Related Expenses     1   2 %     34   33 %     (33 )   (97 )%  
Non-cash stock-based compensation     11   17 %     11   11 %     -     0 %  
Total corporate and                          
administrative expense   $ 65   100 %   $ 104   100 %   $ (39 )   (38 )%  
                           

Transaction Related Expenses

From time to time, we have incurred incremental expenses (“Transaction Related Expenses”) that were specific to acquisitions, divestitures and financing activities, including but not limited to legal and professional fees, severance and incentive compensation and contract termination fees. In addition, we have recorded certain non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. These expenses are summarized as follows (in millions):

    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,  
    2020    2019    2020    2019   
Transaction Related Expenses:
                          
Broadcasting   -   7   -   45  
Corporate Administrative
     1
     -     1
     34  
Total Transaction Related Expenses:
   1
   $ 7   1   $ 79  
                           
 Total non-cash stock-based compensation   $ 4   $ 6   $ 16   $ 16  

Taxes

During 2020 and 2019, we made aggregate federal and state income tax payments (net of refunds) of $70 million and $23 million, respectively. During 2021, we anticipate making income tax payments (net of refunds) within a range of $21 million to $23 million. As of December 31, 2020, we have $204 million of federal operating loss carryforwards, which expire during the years 2023 through 2037. We expect to have federal taxable income in the carryforward periods, therefore we believe that it is more likely than not that these federal operating loss carryforwards will be fully utilized. Additionally, we have an aggregate of $567 million of various state operating loss carryforwards, of which we expect that approximately half will be utilized.

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) was enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act, among other things, contains modifications on the limitation of business interest for tax years beginning in 2019 and 2020, and permits net operating loss (“NOL”) carryforwards and carrybacks to offset 100% of taxable income for taxable years beginning before 2021. In addition, the CARES Act allows NOLs incurred in 2018, 2019, and 2020 to be carried back to each of the five preceding taxable years to generate a refund of previously paid income taxes. We will continue to monitor and assess the impact the CARES Act may have on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

Detailed Table of Operating Results

                 
Gray Television, Inc.  
Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)  
(in millions, except for net income per share data)  
             
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
  December 31,   December 31,  
                 
    2020       2019       2020       2019    
                 
Revenue (less agency commissions)                
Broadcasting $ 763     $ 554     $ 2,320     $ 2,035    
Production companies   29       25       61       87    
Total revenue (less agency commissions)   792       579       2,381       2,122    
Operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and gain on                
disposal of assets, net:                
Broadcasting   355       339       1,340       1,325    
Production companies   20       17       52       74    
Corporate and administrative   18       21       65       104    
Depreciation   27       20       96       80    
Amortization of intangible assets   27       29       105       115    
Gain on disposal of assets, net   (6 )     (27 )     (29 )     (54 )  
Operating expenses   441       399       1,629       1,644    
Operating income   351       180       752       478    
Other (expense) income:                
Miscellaneous (expense) income, net   -       -       (5 )     4    
Interest expense   (48 )     (54 )     (191 )     (227 )  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   (12 )     -       (12 )     -    
Income before income tax   291       126       544       255    
Income tax expense   67       32       134       76    
Net income   224       94       410       179    
Preferred stock dividends   13       13       52       52    
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 211     $ 81     $ 358     $ 127    
                 
Basic per share information:                
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2.24     $ 0.82     $ 3.73     $ 1.28    
Weighted-average shares outstanding   94       99       96       99    
                 
Diluted per share information:                
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2.22     $ 0.81     $ 3.69     $ 1.27    
Weighted-average shares outstanding   95       100       97       100    
                 


Other Financial Data

         
  As of December 31,  
    2020       2019    
                 
  (in millions)  
         
Cash $ 773     $ 212    
Long-term debt, including current portion $ 3,974     $ 3,697    
Series A perpetual preferred stock $ 650     $ 650    
Borrowing availability under senior credit facility $ 200     $ 200    
         
  Year Ended December 31,  
    2020       2019    
                 
  (in millions)  
         
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 652     $ 385    
Net cash used in investing activities   (211 )     (2,656 )  
Net cash provided by financing activities   120       1,064    
Net increase (decrease) in cash $ 561     $ (1,207 )  
         


Amendment to 2019 Senior Credit Facility

On February 19, 2021, we amended our senior credit facility. The amendment, among other things: (i) increases availability under the revolving credit facility from $200 million to $300 million; (ii) extends the maturity date of borrowings under the revolving credit facility to January 2, 2026; and (iii) modifies certain terms relating to the implementation of a LIBOR replacement rate.

Guidance for the Three-Months Ending March 31, 2021

Based on our current forecasts for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 (the “first quarter of 2021”), we anticipate changes from the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the “first quarter of 2020”), as outlined below:

• Revenue:

  • ﻿Local revenue will be unchanged at approximately $198 million.
  • National revenue will increase by 7% to 9% to approximately $55 million.
  • Total Core Revenue will increase by 0% to 2% to approximately $253 million.
  • Retransmission revenue will increase by 15% to 16% to approximately $245 million.
  • Total broadcasting revenue will increase by 0% to 2% to approximately $520 million.
  • Production company revenue will be approximately $13 million.

• Operating Expenses (before depreciation, amortization and gain/loss on disposal of assets, net):

  • Broadcasting expenses will increase by 8% to 9%, to approximately $364 million. This increase of approximately $29 million primarily reflects an increase in retransmission expense of approximately $24 million.
  • Production company expenses will decrease to approximately $16 million.
  • Corporate expenses will increase to approximately $20 million, primarily due to additional transaction related expenses.

The Company

We are a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States (“U.S.”). Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24% of U.S. television households. During 2020, our stations were ranked first in 70 markets, and ranked first and/or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore, Inc.’s audience measurement service. We also own video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, which we refer to collectively as our “production companies.”

Cautionary Statements for Purposes of the “Safe Harbor” Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the federal securities laws. These “forward-looking statements” are not statements of historical facts, and may include, among other things, statements regarding our estimates, expectations, intentions, projections, and beliefs of operating results for future periods, the impact of COVID-19 on our future operating results, future income tax payments, pending transactions and other future events. Actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from the current expectations and beliefs discussed in this press release. All information set forth in this release is as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances. As such, caution should be taken to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Information about certain potential factors that could affect our business and financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and may be contained in reports subsequently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call Information

We will host a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter operating results on February 25, 2021. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-855-493-3489 and the confirmation code is 9756347. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.gray.tv. The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-855-859-2056, Confirmation Code is 9756347 until March 24, 2021.

Gray Contacts

Web site: www.gray.tv

Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 404-266-5512

Pat LaPlatney, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, 334-206-1400

Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

Effects of Acquisitions and Divestitures on Our Results of Operations and Non-GAAP Terms

From time to time, Gray supplements its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP by disclosing the non-GAAP financial measures Broadcast Cash Flow, Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses, Operating Cash Flow as defined in the Senior Credit Agreement, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash. These non-GAAP amounts are used by us to approximate amounts used to calculate key financial performance covenants contained in our debt agreements and are used with our GAAP data to evaluate our results and liquidity.

We define Broadcast Cash Flow as net income or loss plus loss on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash corporate and administrative expenses, non-cash stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization (including amortization of intangible assets and program broadcast rights), any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, interest expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Broadcast Transactions Related Expenses and broadcast other adjustments less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income, any income tax benefits and payments for program broadcast rights.

We define Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses as net income or loss plus loss on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization (including amortization of intangible assets and program broadcast rights), any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, interest expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Transaction Related Expenses and other adjustments less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income, any income tax benefits and payments for program broadcast rights.

We define Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement as net income or loss plus loss on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization (including amortization of intangible assets and program broadcast rights), any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, interest expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Transaction Related Expenses, other adjustments, certain pension expenses, synergies and other adjustments less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income, any income tax benefits, payments for program broadcast rights, pension income and contributions to pension plans.

Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement gives effect to the revenue and broadcast expenses of all completed acquisitions and divestitures as if they had been acquired or divested, respectively, on December 31, 2018. It also gives effect to certain operating synergies expected from the acquisitions and related financings and adds back professional fees incurred in completing the acquisitions. Certain of the financial information related to the acquisitions has been derived from, and adjusted based on, unaudited, un-reviewed financial information prepared by other entities, which Gray cannot independently verify. We cannot assure you that such financial information would not be materially different if such information were audited or reviewed and no assurances can be provided as to the accuracy of such information, or that our actual results would not differ materially from this financial information if the acquisitions had been completed on the stated date. In addition, the presentation of Operating Cash Flow as defined in the Senior Credit Agreement and the adjustments to such information, including expected synergies resulting from such transactions, may not comply with GAAP or the requirements for pro forma financial information under Regulation S-X under the Securities Act of 1933.

We define Free Cash Flow as net income or loss plus loss on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization (including amortization of intangible assets and program broadcast rights), any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Transactions Related Expenses, broadcast other adjustments, certain pension expenses, synergies, other adjustments and amortization of deferred financing costs less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income, any income tax benefits, payments for program broadcast rights, pension income, contributions to pension plans, preferred dividends, purchase of property and equipment (net of reimbursements) and income taxes paid (net of any refunds received).

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, plus loss on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, interest expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Transaction Related Expenses less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income and any income tax benefits.

Our Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash is determined by dividing our Adjusted Total Indebtedness, Net of All Cash, by our Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement, divided by two. Our Adjusted Total Indebtedness, Net of All Cash, represents the total outstanding principal of our long-term debt, plus certain other obligations as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement, less all cash (excluding restricted cash). Our Operating Cash Flow, as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement, divided by two, represents our average annual Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement for the preceding eight quarters.

We define Transaction Related Expenses as incremental expenses incurred specific to acquisitions and divestitures, including but not limited to legal and professional fees, severance and incentive compensation, and contract termination fees. We present certain line-items from our selected operating data, net of Transaction Related Expenses, in order to present a more meaningful comparison between periods of our operating expenses and our results of operations.

These non-GAAP terms are not defined in GAAP and our definitions may differ from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies, thereby limiting their usefulness. Such terms are used by management in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP and should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, net income and cash flows reported in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Terms, in millions:

             
  Three Months Ended  
  December 31,  
    2020       2019       2018    
             
Net income $ 224     $ 94     $ 88    
Adjustments to reconcile from net income to            
Free Cash Flow:            
Depreciation   27       20       13    
Amortization of intangible assets   27       29       5    
Non-cash stock-based compensation   4       6       2    
Gain on disposal of assets, net   (6 )     (27 )     (11 )  
Miscellaneous expense, net   -       -       (3 )  
Interest expense   48       54       32    
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   12       -       -    
Income tax expense   67       32       33    
Amortization of program broadcast rights   10       9       6    
Non-cash 401(k) expense   6       5       4    
Payments for program broadcast rights   (10 )     (10 )     (6 )  
Corporate and administrative expenses before            
depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and            
non-cash stock-based compensation   15       17       9    
Broadcast Cash Flow   424       229       172    
Corporate and administrative expenses excluding            
depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and            
non-cash stock-based compensation   (15 )     (17 )     (9 )  
Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses   409       212       163    
Interest expense   (48 )     (54 )     (32 )  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   2       2       1    
Preferred stock dividends   (13 )     (13 )     -    
Purchase of property and equipment   (40 )     (37 )     (35 )  
Reimbursements of property and equipment purchases   10       9       8    
Income taxes paid, net of refunds   (20 )     (11 )     (7 )  
Free Cash Flow $ 300     $ 108     $ 98    
             

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Terms, in millions:

             
  Year Ended  
  December 31,  
    2020       2019       2018    
             
Net income $ 410     $ 179     $ 211    
Adjustments to reconcile from net income to            
Free Cash Flow:            
Depreciation   96       80       54    
Amortization of intangible assets   105       115       21    
Non-cash stock-based compensation   16       16       7    
Gain on disposal of assets, net   (29 )     (54 )     (17 )  
Miscellaneous expense (income), net   5       (4 )     (6 )  
Interest expense   191       227       107    
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   12       -       -    
Income tax expense   134       76       77    
Amortization of program broadcast rights   38       39       21    
Non-cash 401(k) expense   6       5       4    
Payments for program broadcast rights   (39 )     (43 )     (22 )  
Corporate and administrative expenses before            
depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and            
non-cash stock-based compensation   54       93       36    
Broadcast Cash Flow   999       729       493    
Corporate and administrative expenses before            
depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and            
non-cash stock-based compensation   (54 )     (93 )     (36 )  
Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses   945       636       457    
Contributions to pension plans   (3 )     (3 )     (2 )  
Interest expense   (191 )     (227 )     (107 )  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   11       11       5    
Preferred stock dividends   (52 )     (52 )     -    
Purchase of property and equipment   (110 )     (110 )     (70 )  
Reimbursements of property and equipment purchases   29       41       14    
Income taxes paid, net of refunds   (70 )     (23 )     (34 )  
Free Cash Flow $ 559     $ 273     $ 263    
             


Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and the Effect of Transaction Related Expenses and Certain Non-cash Expenses, in millions except for per share information:

                 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
  December 31,   December 31,  
    2020       2019       2020       2019    
                 
Net income $ 224     $ 94     $ 410     $ 179    
Adjustments to reconcile from net income to                
Adjusted EBITDA:                
Depreciation   27       20       96       80    
Amortization of intangible assets   27       29       105       115    
Non-cash stock-based compensation   4       6       16       16    
Gain on disposal of assets, net   (6 )     (27 )     (29 )     (54 )  
Miscellaneous expense (income), net   -       -       5       (4 )  
Interest expense   48       54       191       227    
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   12       -       12       -    
Income tax expense   67       32       134       76    
Total   403       208       940       635    
Add: Transaction Related Expenses   1       7       1       79    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 404     $ 215     $ 941     $ 714    
                 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 211     $ 81     $ 358     $ 127    
Add: Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash                
stock-based compensation   5       13       17       95    
Less: Income tax expense related to Transaction Related                
Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation   (1 )     (3 )     (4 )     (24 )  
Net income attributable to common stockholders - excluding                
Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based                
compensation $ 215     $ 91     $ 371     $ 198    
                 
Net income attributable to common stockholders per common share,                
diluted - excluding Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash                
stock-based compensation $ 2.26     $ 0.91     $ 3.82     $ 1.98    
                 
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding   95       100       97       100    
                 


Reconciliation of Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash, in millions except for ratio:

       
       
    Eight Quarters Ended  
    December 31, 2020  
       
Net income   $ 589  
Adjustments to reconcile from net income to operating cash flow as      
defined in our Senior Credit Agreement:      
Depreciation   176  
Amortization of intangible assets   220  
Non-cash stock-based compensation   31  
Gain on disposal of assets, net   (83)  
Interest expense   418  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   12  
Income tax expense   210  
Amortization of program broadcast rights   77  
Common stock contributed to 401(k) plan   11  
Payments for program broadcast rights   (85)  
Pension benefit   (1)  
Contributions to pension plan   (6)  
Adjustments for stations acquired or divested, financings and expected      
synergies during the eight quarter period   3  
Transaction Related Expenses   81  
Operating Cash Flow, as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement   $ 1,653  
Operating Cash Flow, as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement,      
 divided by two   $ 826  
       
    December 31, 2020  
Adjusted Total Indebtedness:      
Total outstanding principal, including current portion   $ 4,035  
Cash   (773)  
Adjusted Total Indebtedness, Net of All Cash   $ 3,262  
       
Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash   3.95  
       

Primary Logo

