Sun Pacific Holding Corp Announces Cancellation of Reverse Split

/EIN News/ -- MANALAPAN, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (SNPW: OTCPink) announced that its Board of Directors canceled its reverse stock split that was approved last year. The Company has taken appropriate action with the SEC and FINRA and filed an 8-K to cancel the reverse split. On February 18, 2021 the Company received confirmation that the corporate action has been officially cancelled.



Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are happy to see increasing support and confidence in our company and our operations and in turn we want to support our shareholders. We value their support and those that have stood firmly by us. We believe that cancelling the reverse split at this time is one of the best ways to show that. We expect 2021 to be an outstanding year and we want everyone to benefit.”

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (SNPW: OTCPink) is a publicly traded company with the mission to transform neighborhoods across the USA into smart cities powered by renewable energy. Our focus is protecting the environment by adapting new green technologies and developing synergy across our subsidiaries. Our aggressive pursuit of opportunities in solar and waste-to-energy operations deliver competitive solutions for communities and value for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com .

IR Contact

Sun Pacific Holding Corp

345 Highway 9 South Suite 388

Manalapan, NJ 07726

Phone: +1 (888) 845-0242

Email: ir@sunpacificholding.com

Website: www.sunpacificholding.com

###