scPharmaceuticals to Present in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that John Tucker, president & chief executive officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Event:

Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference

Thursday, March 4

10:30am EDT

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Tuesday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 10

A webcast of Mr. Tucker’s presentation will be available on-demand as of 7am ET, Tuesday, March 9

A live webcast of both presentations can be accessed under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scpharmaceuticals.com.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company’s lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

Katherine Taudvin

scPharmaceuticals Inc., 781-301-6706

ktaudvin@scpharma.com

Investors:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7578

hans@lifesciadvisors.com