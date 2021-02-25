Introducing Bridge Specialty Group

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) launches Bridge Specialty Group to encompass its broad portfolio of wholesale brands.



“Bridge Specialty Group provides us with a platform to present a unified view to our retail partners across our more than 25 wholesale brands and 45 locations throughout the U.S. and London,” said Stephen M. Boyd, President of Bridge Specialty Group. “At Bridge Specialty Group, we will look to leverage our placement of over $3 billion in premium volume across more than 180 excess and surplus lines carrier partners to continuously introduce solutions that meet the evolving needs of our agency partners,” stated Boyd. “Bridge Specialty Group provides us the ability to bring together the collective market breadth and talents of our nearly 1,500 insurance professionals, while allowing us to continue to simplify the delivery and access to localized solutions across a broader scale, both domestically and abroad”.

"Each of our wholesale operations has long excelled in their areas of expertise," said Boyd. "Now, as part of a collaborative enterprise that supports a multibillion-dollar premium book, we can maximize our collective experience, technical knowledge, and strong carrier relationships to provide specialty market access that delivers a broad spectrum of wholesale services and solutions to retail agents."

For a full list of Bridge Specialty Group companies, click here.

For business inquires related to Bridge Specialty Group, contact Bridge Specialty Group EVP, Kathy Colangelo.

About Bridge Specialty Group

For more information about Bridge Specialty Group, visit bridgespecialtygroup.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with Bridge Specialty Group. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

Media contact: communications@bbins.com