Cannabis Global Inc. CEO Discusses Potential of Recent Developments in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC: CBGL) (“the Company”), to discuss exciting synergies created by the Company’s acquisition of Natural Plant Extract (“NPE”). Tabatabaei is joined by marketing expert and business consultant Jim Riley, who has helped build some of the most successful brands in the world.



CBGL develops cannabidiol (“CBD”) infusion technologies and products, and invests in high-potential segments of the cannabis market. The Company recently increased its ownership of NPE , which operates a licensed cannabis manufacturing and distribution business in Lynwood, Calif., and holds a covetable Type 7 license allowing volatile extraction and cannabis product distribution anywhere in the state.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Tabatabaei discusses the possibility of the federal government to legalize cannabis soon, and explains how the acquisition of NPE will position CBGL to participate in interstate commerce when it does.

“We are firm believers that a national cannabis market is right around the corner and it is where we want to be a player,” says Tabatabaei, who then breaks down the Company’s plans to diversify and capture greater profit margins.

“The long-term goal is to move the Company into multi-state operator status. We also plan to use the Natural Plant Extract business to integrate our longer term intellectual-property based technologies,” he says. “We’ve now filed six provision patents; we have also three non-provisional patents on various cannabis fusion technologies for food and beverages. We think a lot of these technologies will be applicable nationwide. Therefore, having a licensed set of businesses in California definitely will allow us to leverage our technology across the entire country.”

Tabatabaei discusses how CGBL’s share exchange program with Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) has strengthened both companies’ balance sheets, as well as their ability to gain greater market traction and expand operations.

Key to executing these expansion plans is guidance from Riley, an experienced brand builder, independent board member for CBGL, and team member at NPE. Formerly the vice president of Kettle One Vodka (from launch to buyout at $2 billion) and founder of a tequila company that sold for $15 million, Riley has in-depth knowledge of how CBGL and NPE can achieve their corporate objectives.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the alcohol industry, which of course is very enticing to the cannabis industry because we’re both in the business of recreational activities, if you will, and the enjoyment of a product in a social atmosphere,” he says. “For me to have the connectivity of the two, looking at the IP technology they’ve established over at [CGBL] and then having the opportunity to integrate that into the manufacturing/distribution licensees we hold over at NPE, has just become an incredible opportunity to merge the two together.”

Riley also hosts The Answer is Yes podcast , where he interviews successful business leaders from around the country to collate and showcase professional acumen. In the interview with SCV, Riley notes that through these interviews he has learned much about the importance of leadership and defined strategies.

“These guys [CBGL, NPE and MCOA] have a top-level plan,” says Riley. “I’m thrilled that we’ve got the assurance of a plan, of a team that’s working behind the scenes to give us all the tools that we need to be on the ground and doing what we’re doing, and that I can leverage my 20+ years of marketing and the business to consumers on recreational products. It’s really exciting.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/february-interview-cannabis-global-cbgl/

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking, and are the developer and marketer of the Hemp You Can Feel™ brand. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/ .

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.SEC.gov

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@CannabisGlobalInc.com

+1-(310)-986-4929

SmallCapVoice.com Contact:

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com