Harrow Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results on March 8, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, on Monday, March 8, 2021, after the Nasdaq market close. The Company will also post its fourth quarter Letter to Shareholders to the “Investors” section of its website, harrowinc.com. Harrow Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:  
Date: Monday, March 8, 2021
Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time
Participant Dial-in: (888) 506-0062 (U.S.)
(973) 528-0011 (International)
Replay Dial-in (Passcode 39840):
(telephonic replay through April 8, 2021) 		(877) 481-4010 (U.S.)
(919) 882-2331 (International)
Webcast:
(online replay through June 8, 2021) 		harrowinc.com

About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) is an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The Company owns ImprimisRx, the nation’s leading ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business, which was founded in 2014. Harrow Health also holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals, all of which started as Harrow Health subsidiaries. Harrow Health also owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrowinc.com.

Contact:
Jamie Webb, Director of Communications and Investor Relations
jwebb@harrowinc.com
615-733-4737


 


