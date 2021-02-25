Enhanced Reveal Business Intelligence Platform Offers Integrated Data Visualizations, High-Impact Dashboards

Software adds Snowflake data source, new time series charting and enhanced UI

Reveal, the business intelligence tool from software maker Infragistics, has launched innovative updates to its embedded analytics platform that allow software developers, enterprises and end users to easily integrate powerful data analytics and visualizations into their software. Reveal is recognized as one of the easiest to use embedded analytics software products on the market.

Snowflake is a fast-growing cloud-based data warehouse solution provider, and with the new data connector, Reveal users can integrate data from Snowflake data lakes, data warehouses and more into their software applications. Reveal recently added data connectors to QuickBooks, Google Ads, Microsoft Azure, Marketo, HubSpot, Amazon Athena, Amazon S3, and more.

Reveal has also added time-series charts, which has been a top-five request of customers. Users can now easily visualize their time-series data with automatic labels, zooming and panning using a mouse or touchscreen. Reveal has also updated the UI for its standalone app users of the software that makes it easier for users to navigate between their teams, folders and dashboards — enhancing Reveal’s collaboration features.

Reveal’s 35+ chart types now include a variety of maps to create beautiful visualizations, such as choropleth map, scatter map, tree map and more to tell a compelling story. Other stunning visualizations available in the program include charts, pie charts, pictures and graphics.

“We’ve made it easier to present complex information in a comprehensible way and tell data-driven stories that help support business decisions,” said Jason Beres, SVP of Developer Tools at Infragistics. “Reveal’s self-service business intelligence software is a major breakthrough in the way data is collected and analyzed to gain insights.”

In addition to its fast, easy deployment anytime, anywhere and on any device, Reveal’s intuitive interface and improved navigation transforms your teams into data experts and lets anyone create, view, and share rich data visualizations and meaningful dashboards. Reveal’s drag and drop interface makes it simple to gain insights from internal and external data to sharpen decision-making. With Reveal’s collaboration features, users can annotate dashboards or charts to highlight specific data points—and with a click share their data stories with their team.

"Allowing a customer to visualize, interact and engage with all the cybersecurity, privacy and threat data specific to their organization is crucial to understanding what occurred during the attack—or what might still be occurring,” says John Gomez, CEO of Sensato, a top-500 global cybersecurity company. “Reveal allows us to accelerate our visualization time to market by a factor of 10x, and our engineers didn’t need to become visualization experts.”

About Reveal

Reveal is an embedded business intelligence platform that makes it easy for end users to interpret, visualize, and share relevant insights from an organization’s data. Launched in 2019 by software maker Infragistics, Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization. The embedded BI software enables developers to build beautiful visualizations into their apps and connect anywhere at any time from the cloud, desktop, or on mobile devices using Reveal’s native iOS, Android, desktop and web SDKs.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, and foster team collaboration. More than two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization, while its newest application, Indigo.Design, introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

