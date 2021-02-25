Florida Radiologist Jose Pizarro Launches New Professional Website
LONGBOAT KEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jose Pizarro, MD, recently launched a new professional website.
Pizarro, who is based in sunny Longboat Key, Florida, is a successful radiologist and the CEO of Premier Diagnostic Imaging LLC. Dr. Jose Pizarro’s newly launched website highlights his impressive career and the media coverage he has received.
The details include Dr. Jose Pizarro’s professional career and accomplishments. Pizarro’s specialty lies in Alzheimer’s disease, memory disorders, and diffusion tensor imaging. According to his new website, Dr. Jose Pizarro works hard to evaluate diffusion tensor imaging and the effects of trauma on thousands of patients annually. These patients often include professional athletes, such as football players in the National Football League.
The media section showcases the latest news, blog posts, and articles that Dr. Pizarro is featured in.
Dr. Pizarro also has a professional blog. He has written posts on topics including brain scans, dementia, traumatic brain imaging, and DTI.
Dr. Jose Pizarro has also been featured in an article published in EconoTimes, through which he detailed the types of imaging tests available. In this article, he explained the differences between PET scans, ultrasounds, CT scans, MRIs, and X-Rays.
Finally, those wishing to get in touch with Dr. Jose Pizarro, M.D., can do so via the connect section on his website. This section provides links to Pizarro’s respective Twitter and LinkedIn profiles.
To learn more, visit https://jpizarromd.com/.
About Jose Pizarro
Dr. Jose Pizarro is a professional radiologist based in Longboat Key, Florida. He currently serves as the CEO of Premier Diagnostic Imaging LLC, a medical diagnostic imaging center that helps thousands of patients each year. Dr. Pizarro’s specific areas of expertise are Alzheimer’s disease, memory disorders, and Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI). Prior to working at Premier Diagnostic Imaging LLC, he completed a residency in radiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center, the center where he eventually became a chairman of radiology and section chief of neuroradiology. In addition, he completed a fellowship in neuroradiology at the University of Miami — Jackson Memorial Hospital. Dr. Pizarro is also board certified in diagnostic radiology and neuroradiology.
