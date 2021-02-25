SMEs to improve productivity with digitalization on eOffice in Pakistan
DataSync Pvt. Ltd joins hands with Tech Saeein to help SMEs. The goal of the collaboration is to enable SMEs achieve highest automation at an affordable cost.”KARACHI, PAKISTAN, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) constitute nearly 90% of all the enterprises in Pakistan; They employ 80% of the non-agricultural labor force; and their share in the annual GDP is approximately 40%. However, unlike large enterprises in the formal sector, a small and medium enterprise is constrained by financial and other resources. This inherent characteristic of an SME makes it imperative that there should be a mechanism through which it may get support in different functions of business including technical upgradation, marketing, financial and human resource training & development.
— Tech Saeein
Realizing the constraints faced by the SMEs, DataSync and TechSaeein are collaborating to help the small and medium enterprises in the country to improve workers productivity by using its finest office management solution eOfficeTM. This is a great opportunity for SMEs to test drive eOfficeTM & digitize their operations. This collaborative effort entitles the SMEs/Customers of TechSaeein to use eOfficeTM with premium support for six months at no cost. This highly scalable system is extremely user friendly and secure & offers a seamless integration of different processes and departments. eOfficeTM is a great tool to migrate operations into a paperless environment trimming 89% of the operations overhead & improve staff efficiency by 90%.
Since its inception DataSync’s primary goal has been to digitally enable every business and institution with technology, by supercharging their operations and processes through high-tech solutions at a very affordable cost. Datasync has formed partnerships with associations, businesses, NGOs and startup incubators to provide users access to technology & help achieve highest automation at an affordable cost. As part of its CSR initiative DataSync provides free use of its products with dedicated support and training to NGOs that are serving the local communities & institutions.
TechSaeein is the brainchild of three veterans from Information Technology, Banking and FinTech, individually having over three decades of highest-level management experience of their fields. The thought process behind creating a Premium-Online store was to provide a One-Stop-Shop for those Quality Seeker who despite their extensive efforts could not find the right gadget in the market. Tech Saeein is an online store where they provide you with the best quality branded products that include all types of PCs – desktops & laptops, printers, smartphones, smart devices& appliances, wearables & consumables. All products carry original brand warranty.
