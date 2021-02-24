Judges can accept donations from employee group donors, ethics panel says

(Subscription required) "A judge may accept a donation of funds from a Judicial PAC that accepted Employee PAC donations, provided that (1) the initial contributions from court employees to the Employee PAC as well as the subsequent contribution from the Employee PAC to the Judicial PAC were each unsolicited; and (2) there was no judicial coercion of court employees," stated Expedited Opinion 2021-40.
