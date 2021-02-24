Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,905 in the last 365 days.

Judges can accept donations from employee group donors, ethics panel says

(Subscription required) "A judge may accept a donation of funds from a Judicial PAC that accepted Employee PAC donations, provided that (1) the initial contributions from court employees to the Employee PAC as well as the subsequent contribution from the Employee PAC to the Judicial PAC were each unsolicited; and (2) there was no judicial coercion of court employees," stated Expedited Opinion 2021-40.

You just read:

Judges can accept donations from employee group donors, ethics panel says

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.