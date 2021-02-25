The Application Security Market Is Driven By Increasing Security Breaches At The Business Application Level

Application Security Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Application Security Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Read More On The Global Application Security Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/application-security-global-market-report

Increased security breaches at the business application level contributed to the growth of the application security market. For instance, in March 2020, a UK-based security firm Keepnetlabs announced a data leak that exposed nearly 5 billion records. Moreover, in December 2019, Microsoft disclosed a data breach that exposed 250 million entries attributing to the misconfiguration of an internal customer support database. Application security enhances the security of the web and mobile-based applications that can mitigate some of the breaches through the application. Thus, the rising security breaches at the business application level drove the market for the application security market.

Application security is a method of making applications more secure by fixing, finding, and enhancing the security of the application. It also includes tools and methods to protect applications once application security is deployed.

The global application security market size is expected to grow from $6.27 billion in 2020 to $7.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.24%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The application security testing market is expected to reach $17.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23.31%.

The application security market covered in this report is segmented by solution into web application security, mobile application security; by testing type into static application security testing, dynamic application security testing, interactive application security testing; by end-user into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government & defense, healthcare, retail, education, others.

The major players covered in the application security industry are IBM Corporation, Synopsys, Checkmarx, Veracode, MicroFocus, WhiteHat Security, Rapid7, Contrast Security, Qualys, Trustwave, Acunetix, HCL Software, Cisco Systems, Capgemini, Onapsis, Gitlab, CAST software, VMware, OneSpan, Imperva, F5 Inc, NowSecure, Pradeo, Lookout, Data Therorem, Zimperium, Kryptowire, Appthority, NSFocus, N-Stalker, Pradeo.

Application Security Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides application security market overview, forecast application security market size and growth for the whole market, application security market segments, and geographies, application security market trends, application security market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Application Security Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3897&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cybersecurity Services Market - By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud security, Others) By User Type (Large enterprises, Small And medium enterprises) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Cybersecurity Services Market Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-services-market

IoT Security Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-security-global-market-report

Business Processes Outsourcing Market - By Type (CRM BPO, HRO BPO, F&A BPO, And Other BPO Services), Drivers And Restraints, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-processes-outsourcing-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

