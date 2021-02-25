Dotgo™ Bags the Prestigious MEFFY Award 2021
RichOTP™, a product from DotGo, was adjudged the winner by thought leaders from across the globe.
We are pleased to receive the MEFFY award for RichOTP. The genesis of RichOTP lies in our search for use cases that could benefit from the rich capabilities of RCS.”BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dotgo, a pioneer in Rich Communication Services (RCS) and rich business messaging solutions, has received the MEFFY Award 2021 for RichOTP™ under the category of “Protecting the Mobile Customer”. Always at the forefront of product innovation, Dotgo carries a track record of successfully building solutions that mitigate customer pain points.
— Surinder Singh Anand, CTO and VP-Product Management, Dotgo
RCS is the next generation of SMS with support for pictures, audio, video and presence, combined with the security of SMS. The RichOTP service, built on Dotgo’s patent-pending technology, and integrated or being integrated with multiple RCS platforms including Google Jibe, Jio, and Orange helps brands to increase the delivery rate and completion rate of OTPs while enhancing the security and reliability when compared to SMS. With features such as Verified Sender mark, Brand Logos, and one tap options to confirm a transaction or to report suspected fraud, RichOTP offers a dramatic improvement to the overall OTP experience and results for both brands and consumers. Initial results in multiple countries show that services using RichOTP witnessed an up to ten percent increase in completion rates.
The Annual MEFFYS awards celebrate innovation, creativity and ingenuity in the Mobile Ecosystem, applauding the companies that have made a difference across MEF’s core ecosystems. This award is a validation of the industry’s belief in RichOTP, and we hope it furthers the adoption of RCS across the world.
“We are pleased to receive the MEFFY award for RichOTP. The genesis of RichOTP lies in our search for use cases that could benefit from the rich capabilities of RCS, and lead the way in terms of seeding the market for RCS business messaging,” says Surinder Singh Anand, CTO and VP, Product Management, Dotgo. “We would like to thank MEF, Dotgo’s technology partners, especially Google, carriers across three continents, and all the brands that were enthused by the capabilities that RichOTP could unleash.”
About Dotgo
Dotgo™, a global leader in RCS and other rich business messaging solutions, is the provider of the Dotgo Bot Store®, world’s first and largest directory of RCS and WhatsApp bots. Embracing the paradigm shift to rich business messaging that is underway, Dotgo is building the cloud communications technology and services needed in a world where every business must have a presence inside messaging apps, just as they have web sites and smartphone apps. RCS, Google’s Business Messages, iMessage, and WhatsApp are fast becoming the de-facto standards for business messaging for brands, offering exciting possibilities for customer engagement.
Dotgo enables brands and developers to transform customer interactions using rich business messaging, and helps mobile operators make RCS business messaging a reality. Dotgo is a Google partner, a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, and a member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. For more information, visit www.dotgo.com. Bot Store is a registered trademark of Dotgo Systems Inc. in USA and other jurisdictions.
